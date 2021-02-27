Providing Next Generation Customer Experience with Sagi Eliyahu, CEO at KMS Lighthouse

Ishan Pandey

Ishan Pandey: Hi Sagi, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind KMS Lighthouse?

Sagi Eliyahu: I am a passionate guy that wants to change the way businesses interact with their customers and make things more friendly for all of us.

This is the main challenge KMS Lighthouse addresses with our knowledge management and automation platform.

Ishan Pandey: What is Knowledge Management and how does it fit into the larger framework of AI?

Sagi Eliyahu: Knowledge management means that anyone can and should be able to access information in real-time and get it right.

This seems easy, but to be fair, it’s a challenge that every organisation needs to address and we are the top leader globally, enabling this to happen with AI, machine learning and patents that we have around our platform.

Ishan Pandey: How does knowledge management help, for example, insurance companies?

Sagi Eliyahu: Insurance companies have lots of products and solutions. I assume a few hundred to thousands depends on the scale of each company. Now consider that you are calling and asking if your “gold health policy” covers pregnancy tests. Another example, a customer may want to add more family members to their policy or suspend certain services.

In this case, our system empowers agents with the process to follow and the knowledge required to complete these changes or even to advise the actual customer directly via self-service with what is possible and what needs to be done.

Ishan Pandey: AI and ML redefine how organisations automate processes, gain insights through data analytics, and engage internally and with consumers. How is artificial intelligence disrupting customer service, support and care in general?

Sagi Eliyahu: AI has contributions in several areas. Firstly, assisting users to search for an answer in free text with powerful AI in order to understand the intent and know-how to revert back the answer needed quickly.

If we look at self-service, a strong AI understands out of a long email the intent and the reason the customer is contacting the company and may automatically assign the case to the relevant team in the organisation or even go further and automate the procedure that you need to follow to make it happen.

Ishan Pandey: What do you think the post-Covid-19 business reality will yield in terms of automation in employee onboarding?

Sagi Eliyahu: Covid created a ‘new normal’ and we all understand that remote working is going to be with us for many years as we advance.

This creates a huge need to help your employees perform their work better and reduce the onboarding and training provided to them.

This can only be achieved with a robust KM solution that will serve as their personal assistance on a day-to-day basis.

Ishan Pandey: What new trends do you think are we going to see in the customer relationship management (CRM) market moving forward?

Sagi Eliyahu: More automation in customer interactions.

Companies have more data and understanding of who the customer is and what the customer has purchased, which means that automation is possible when the customer reaches out and may be used to serve customers better.

