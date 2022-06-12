Provide Tech Support by Remotely Control Controlling Computers Using these 10 Tools

Remote support software allows system administrators to remotely control computers, view the user’s screen, interact with it, and provide technical support when needed. Some companies use desktops remotely to perform administrative tasks, such as system management, or to monitor and troubleshoot problems without physical presence. The most popular remote access programs are**Teamviewer*** and**Anydesk**. They have their advantages and disadvantages, but I will not write about these programs. In this article, I will describe the best Teamviewer alternatives.





Remote support software allows system administrators to remotely control computers, view the user’s screen, interact with it, and provide technical support when needed. Some companies use desktops remotely to perform administrative tasks, such as system management, or to monitor and troubleshoot problems without physical presence.





It is important to note that software for remote support has one big advantage over traditional support requests, which are usually made by phone or email.





Remote support software allows you to view your entire computer desktop in real-time, allowing you to better solve problems with your operating system or software installation, often without even asking for any information from the user.





The most popular remote access programs are Teamviewer and Anydesk. They have their advantages and disadvantages, but I will not write about these programs, because everyone who provides remote assistance has probably come across them. In this article, I will describe the best Teamviewer alternatives which are worthy of attention for any technician.





Сustomer service management tools

Cloud software provides remote access via a browser. To connect to the client, just send him an invitation link and as soon as he clicks on it — the session starts. Quick Support lets you both connect to other users and open access to your own computer. Branding can be set up so that the user can identify which company they are connecting from.





According to system administrators, Getscreen.me is the best remote access and support software. If your company has several system administrators, you can create a team and distribute tasks among employees.





The service also has the ability to connect permanently — just add computers to your office and you can connect to them at any time. If necessary, you can record a remote session and communicate with the client during the connection, both in chat and voice.





Getscreen benefits:





high connection speed

ready-made plugins for integration, as well as HTTP API

load balancing between team members

storage of logs and session records in the cloud

secure access, firewall compatibility, privacy

sandboxing, encryption, antivirus scanning

HTTP API for creating custom integrations with any services and platforms



If you’re looking for free remote desktop software and support, download Getscreen.me to connect to two devices for free. If you have more computers — you can pick up a suitable tariff, the prices are quite affordable.





Entry Level Price: $0.





Zoho Assist service requires an authorization code to access or control another computer. This software provides control and remote access to other devices, the operator can work in several sessions simultaneously: provide remote assistance and manage their own devices.





The connection is also made directly from the browser. To access the remote troubleshooting client screen, all you have to do is specify its email address. Many users complain about live chat client during a session — it has an awkward interface and does not always display the full text.





Entry Level Price: $0.





A fast and easy-to-use client support manager designed to provide on-demand and unattended technical assistance to customers located anywhere in the world. FixMe.IT allows you to provide unlimited on-demand support and manage up to 150 unattended machines. Connection to a remote user is made without installing any software.





All your customer has to do is open the web page and give you their 6-digit customer ID number. Of the disadvantages — unstable file transfer and work only on Windows. So if you are looking for the best remote desktop for Mac (best remote desktop for mac) or Android, this service will not suit you.





Entry Level Price: $30.





Versatile remote management and monitoring solution (RMM) Includes built-in PSA, remote access, patch management, automation, alerts, help desk, customer ticketing system, chat reports, billing and more. Users praise the ticketing system the most.





It allows users to report problems directly from their email and allows technicians to track any problems. But the mobile app leaves a lot to be desired. It lacks performance, you have to constantly log in. It is much more difficult to manage devices on Mac than on Windows.





Entry Level Price: $79





A quality solution for remote support, access and meetings. With ConnectWise Control, users can use remote support and access to repair computers, provide updates, and manage machines. Users can also conduct online seminars and presentations via remote meetings.





Ability to execute commands from the management console, remote management sessions start instantly. During the session, you can communicate with the user, and there is also the possibility of transferring files. The service is quite complicated to manage, with a complicated interface and functionality, so it is suitable only for experienced support operators.





Entry Level Price: $24

A fast and secure remote access solution that allows consumers, businesses and IT professionals to access and manage remote desktop Mac and Windows, from any device, including iOS/Android. Remote access can be set up by sending the user an email with a link or dictating a code. The operator can then connect to the client’s computer and make all the necessary settings himself.





There is practical all the functionality that the best remote desktop needs:





file transfer

remote printing

chat with operator

technical support

cross-platform





Rescue PC users do not note any significant disadvantages.





Entry Level Price: $20





Splashtop SOS is designed for on-demand support of a licensed number of technicians. It is one of the products of the popular Splashtop brand with which you can provide fast remote support.

Each technician needs an individual license, which allows you to serve up to 10 clients. The cost of such a license starts at $170 per year. Both supervised and unsupervised access is available. The client support manager works with Windows, Mac and Linux.





The functionality of the service is standard, with everything you need for remote support clients. But the limited individual licenses are not to everyone’s liking.





Entry Level Price: $170





Remote support tool helps support teams of all sizes improve business efficiency by providing secure, controlled remote support for virtually any device or system, anywhere in the world.

Specialists can support remote computers running Windows, Mac and Linux or mobile devices running Android, iOS and even BlackBerry!





Easy to use for the end-user (especially on Windows). Provides centralized management and remote access protection for service providers, IT administrators and vendors.





BeyondTrust Remote Support allows technical support teams to securely access and troubleshoot any remote device on any platform, located anywhere in the world. And all from the same solution.

Features such as remote support chat, skill-based routing, canned scripts, and escalation protocols simplify technician workflows and reduce the number of manual connections and support requests your team has to handle.





Entry Level Price: on request.

One of the best remote support software is Rescue. An easy-to-use service for remote support of PCs, Macs, and mobile devices. Allows you to serve teams of any size, from small technical support departments to the largest global companies.





The service does not work on Linux, and works intermittently on mobile devices. Also, administrators in the reviews complain that they regularly get thrown out of their personal account and have to log in, and there are many complaints about the admin control center. There were also complaints about the support service, but perhaps they have already adjusted the process.





Entry Level Price: $108

A remote support tool with a large set of all the features you need. Allows the operator to invite a customer to join a support session by entering a unique session code, or start a remote support session directly from the live chat program.





The software has been translated into 28 languages and is used in a wide variety of industries, including banking, government, insurance and healthcare.





Key features include screen sharing, unescorted access to remote computers, permission management, chat messaging, session recording, file transfer, Wake-On-LAN, and RDP routing.

The service can be deployed as a cloud service or as an on-premises solution. The license does not limit the number of users, installations, or the number of clients to which users connect.





The only disadvantage noted by users is that remote connection is quite complicated for people with little knowledge of IT. Therefore, if there are a lot of such people among your clients, it is better to choose a service with a more accessible interface and connection method.





Entry Level Price: $145





Also Published here