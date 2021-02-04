Protips for building a new app from scratch

Fill HackerEarth Developer Survey 2021 & win Amazon gift vouchers
This Slack discussion by Dane, austin, Arthur and David occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel from Nov 5 - Nov 11 2020.
with the
zsh
package installed. that goes a long way, having a shell you're comfortable in
oh-my-zsh
approach. I think you should be absolutely mentally prepared to approach the problem in an entirely new way. I'm talking more about using tools you are already familiar with when build the new thing.
Don't reinvent the wheel
a bit because I think a lot of people take that to mean
Don't reinvent the wheel
which I don't agree with.
Cobble together a solution based on existing solutions
and the
todo list
. This is important because people are negatively biased against the work they are responsible for. Instead of objectively evaluating the idea, people push back against the idea.
people responsible for delivering each todo item
