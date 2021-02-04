Protips for building a new app from scratch

austin

haha i'm starting at the foundation, naturally 😉ooh, that's good advice. different approach to the question... i think of it like painting a room -- don't want to paint yourself into a corner, with the early decisions. every decision you make is going to limit what you're able to do from that pointalso, validate your problem people! too many apps start as an idea that you think people will like, but really have no idea. most startups fail because they either build something people don't want, or they run out of money doing it. you vastly improve your chances by just talking to potential users