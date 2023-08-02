Problems of DeFi in 2023

Too Long; Didn't Read DeFi, short for Decentralized Finance, refers to the application of blockchain technology and smart contracts to create financial services and instruments that operate without the need for traditional intermediaries such as banks or brokers. It offers users the ability to access various financial services, including lending, borrowing, trading, and asset management, in a decentralized and permissionless manner.In simpler words, DeFi is about usual banking services, but in crypto, and without the banks themselves.