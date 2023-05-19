Alexander Ray

Zug, CH Tech entrepreneur

A tech executive and entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience in developing infrastructure, cloud- and data-based solutions for European businesses. Working for such companies as Deutsche Bank Frankfurt and General Electric as a software architect and development lead, Alexander was involved in the design and development of forecast models of regulatory risk and financial figures, which gives him deeper insight into DeFi algorithms and instruments from an old finance perspective. Prior to JFactory, Alexander worked together with Sonny Wolfson and Leonid Krassovitski to launch MFactory venture, which specialized in eCommerce and blockchain solutions. Among their successful products were the interactive solutions for visual advertising controlled by gestures for Pierre Cardin offline stores in Germany; a monitoring workflow platform for General Electric; Swisscom Schweiz GIS PTA Monitoring Console; and more.