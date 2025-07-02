PrimeXBT Launches ‘Trade As VIP’ Campaign Offering 70% Off Trading Fees

Castries, Saint Lucia, July 2nd, 2025/Chainwire/-- PrimeXBT , a leading multi-asset broker, has launched its latest promotion, ‘Trade as VIP’ , granting all newly registered users instant access to VIP 2 status for 30 days. As part of the platform’s tiered system, VIP levels reward traders with reduced fees, tighter spreads, and exclusive platform benefits. For a limited time, new users can experience these professional-grade conditions from the moment they join, without needing to meet any trading volume thresholds.

Running from July 1 to August 31, 2025, the campaign is designed to remove entry barriers for new traders by automatically upgrading every new account to VIP 2. On the Crypto Futures platform, this unlocks almost 70% reduction in taker fees, dropping from the standard 0.045% to just 0.015%. In the coming weeks, VIP 2 users will also benefit from up to 30% discounts on spreads across Forex and CFDs on Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto on PXTrader.

In addition to improved trading conditions, VIP 2 status also provides priority customer support, instant withdrawals, and higher withdrawal limits, enhancing the overall trading experience across both platforms.

According to PrimeXBT, the campaign delivers real value by giving new traders access to some of the best trading conditions in the industry. From day one, the broker empowers users to start stronger, trade smarter, and build early momentum, combining cost-efficiency with a professional-grade experience designed to support their trading journey.

PrimeXBT ranks among the lowest-cost options on the market, outperforming major platforms in fee efficiency. For example, a $1,000,000 Bitcoin trade under VIP 2 would generate $300 in savings compared to standard fees. These savings scale significantly with volume, helping both casual and active traders reduce trading costs without compromising execution quality.

With meaningful savings and access to top-tier tools and conditions, PrimeXBT is lowering the cost of entry while raising the standard of what new traders can expect. This campaign reinforces the broker’s ongoing commitment to making high-performance trading more accessible, empowering, and competitive for all.

To learn more, users can visit PrimeXBT .

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment.

Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money.

The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Some services or products may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

