Price Tracker Application with Django: Crawling Discounts From Ebay

Doing extravehicular activity on Dev Space | Mainly focused on Python🐍 and ML🤖 but love React also
sudo apt-get install rabbitmq-server
sudo systemctl enable rabbitmq-server
sudo systemctl start rabbitmq-server
pip3 install beautifulsoup4 httplib2 Celery
CELERY_BROKER_URL = 'amqp://localhost'
import os
from celery import Celery
os.environ.setdefault('DJANGO_SETTINGS_MODULE', 'pricetracker.settings')
app = Celery('pricetracker')
app.config_from_object('django.conf:settings', namespace='CELERY')
app.autodiscover_tasks()
from .celery import app as celery_app
__all__ = ['celery_app']
from django.db import models
class Item(models.Model):
title = models.CharField(max_length=200)
url = models.CharField(max_length=600)
requested_price = models.IntegerField(default=0)
last_price = models.IntegerField(null=True, blank=True)
discount_price = models.CharField(max_length=100, null=True, blank=True)
date = models.DateTimeField(auto_now_add=True)
def __str__(self):
return self.title
from django import forms
class AddNewItemForm(forms.Form):
url = forms.CharField(max_length=600)
requested_price = forms.IntegerField()
from urllib.request import urlopen, Request
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup
def crawl_data(url):
# User Agent is to prevent 403 Forbidden Error
req = Request(url, headers={'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0'})
html = urlopen(req).read()
bs = BeautifulSoup(html, 'html.parser')
title = bs.find('h1', id="itemTitle").get_text().replace("Details about", "")
price = bs.find('span', id="prcIsum").get_text()
clean_price = float(price.strip().replace("US", "").replace("$", ""))
return {'title': title, 'last_price':clean_price }
from django.shortcuts import render, get_object_or_404,HttpResponseRedirect
from .models import Item
from .forms import AddNewItemForm
def tracker_view(request):
items = Item.objects.order_by('-id')
form = AddNewItemForm(request.POST)
if request.method == 'POST':
if form.is_valid():
url = form.cleaned_data.get('url')
requested_price = form.cleaned_data.get('requested_price')
# crawling the data
crawled_data = crawl_data(url)
Item.objects.create(
url = url,
title = crawled_data['title'],
requested_price=requested_price,
last_price=crawled_data['last_price'],
discount_price='No Discount Yet',
)
return HttpResponseRedirect('')
else:
form = AddNewItemForm()
context = {
'items':items,
'form':form,
}
return render(request, 'tracker.html', context)
import time
from celery import shared_task
from .models import Vehicle
from tracker.views import crawl_data
@shared_task
# do something heavy
def track_for_discount():
items = Item.objects.all()
for item in items:
# crawl item url
data = crawl_data(item.url)
# check for discount
if data['last_price'] < item.requested_price:
print(f'Discount for {data["title"]}')
# update discount field to notify user
item_discount = Item.objects.get(id=item.id)
item_discount.discount_price = f'DISCOUNT! The price is {data["last_price"]}'
item_discount.save()
while True:
track_for_discount()
time.sleep(15)
@shared_task
def track_for_not_discount():
items = Item.objects.all()
for item in items:
data = crawl_data(item.url)
if data["last_price"] > item.requested_price:
print(f'Discount finished for {data["title"]}')
item_discount_finished = Item.objects.get(id=item.id)
item_discount_finished.discount_price = 'No Discount Yet'
item_discount_finished.save()
{% extends 'base.html' %}
{% block content %}
<form method="POST">
{% csrf_token %}
{{form.as_p}}
<button class="btn btn-primary" type="submit">Send</button>
</form>
<table class="table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Title</th>
<th scope="col">Requested Price</th>
<th scope="col">Last Price</th>
<th scope="col">Discount Price</th>
<th scope="col">Date Created</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
{% for item in items %}
<tr>
<td>{{item.title}}</td>
<td>{{item.requested_price}}</td>
<td>{{item.last_price}}</td>
<td>{{item.discount_price}}</td>
<td>{{item.date}}</td>
</tr>
{% endfor %}
</tbody>
</table>
{% endblock %}