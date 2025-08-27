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Presale of IBVM (International Bitcoin Virtual Machine) is now Live

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byHackerNoon Press Releases@pressreleases

Publishes Press Releases Submitted to HackerNoon.

August 27th, 2025
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web3#web3#ibvm#ibvm-ecosystem#cryptocurrency#press-release#presale#bitcoin-layer-2#defi

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