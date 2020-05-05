Practical Data Fetching with React Suspense That You Can Use Today

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Sr. Frontend Engineer @ OpenTable | creator of Snipit.io
yarn add use-async-resource
import { useAsyncResource } from 'use-async-resource';
// a simple api function that fetches a user
const fetchUser = (id: number) => fetch(`.../get/user/by/${id}`).then(res => res.json());
function App() {
// --> initialize the data reader and start fetching the user immediately
const [userReader, getNewUser] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, 1);
return (
<>
<ErrorBoundary>
<React.Suspense fallback="user is loading...">
<User userReader={userReader} /* <-- pass it to a suspendable child component */ />
</React.Suspense>
</ErrorBoundary>
<button onClick={() => getNewUser(2)}>Get user with id 2</button>
{/* --> clicking the button will start fetching a new user */}
</>
);
}
function User({ userReader }) {
const userData = userReader(); // <-- just call the data reader function to get the user object
return <div>{userData.name}</div>;
}
component has been shipped since React 16.6, even before hooks!
React.Suspense
,
SuspenseList
,
useTransition
, priority-based rendering etc are not officially out. But we’re not covering them here. We’re just trying to get started with the simple data fetching patterns, so when all these new things will be released, we can just improve our apps with them, building on top of the solutions that do work today.
useDeferredValue
function User(props) {
const [user, setUser] = useState();
const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
const [error, setError] = useState();
useEffect(() => {
setLoading(true);
fetchUser(props.id)
.then((userResponse) => {
setUser(userResponse);
setLoading(false);
)
.catch((e) => {
setError(e);
setLoading(false);
);
}, [props.id]);
if (loading) return <div>loading...</div>;
if (error) return <div>something happened :(</div>;
return <div>{user.name}</div>;
}
function App() {
return <User id={someIdFromSomewhere} />;
}
function User(props) {
const user = props.userReader();
return <div>{user.name}</div>;
}
function App() {
const userReader = initializeUserReader(someIdFromSomewhere);
return (
<ErrorBoundary error="something went wrong with the user :(">
<React.Suspense fallback="loading...">
<User userReader={userReader} />
</React.Suspense>
</ErrorBoundary>
);
}
is just a synchronous function that, when called, returns the user object.
userReader
boundary will catch this and will render the fallback until the component can be safely rendered. Calling
React.Suspense
can also throw an error if the async request failed, which is handled by the
userReader
wrapper. At the same time,
ErrorBoundary
will kick off the async call immediately.
initializeUserReader
const fetchUser = id => fetch(`path/to/user/get/${id}`);
, but the Promise can be anything you like. We can even mock it with a random timeout:
fetch
const fetchUser = id =>
new Promise((resolve) => {
setTimeout(() => resolve({ id, name: 'John' }), Math.random() * 2000);
});
const getUser = () => ({ id: 1, name: 'John' });
const initializeUserReader = (id) => {
// keep data in a local variable so we can synchronously request it later
let data;
// keep track of progress and errors
let status = 'init';
let error;
// call the api function immediately, starting fetching
const fetchingUser = fetchUser(id)
.then((user) => {
data = user;
status = 'done';
})
.catch((e) => {
error = e;
status = 'error';
});
// this is the data reader function that will return the data,
// or throw if it's not ready or has errored
return () => {
if (status === 'init') {
throw fetchingUser;
} else if (status === 'error') {
throw error;
}
return data;
}
};
// in AppComponent
const userReader = initializeUserReader(someIdFromSomewhere);
return (
// ...
<React.Suspense fallback="loading...">
<User userReader={userReader} />
</React.Suspense>
);
// in UserComponent
const user = props.userReader();
return <div>{user.name}</div>;
component updates for any other reason, the data reader gets re-initialized. So even if an api call is already in progress, if the
App
component re-renders, it will trigger another api call. We can solve this by keeping our generated data reader function in a local state:
App
// in AppComponent
const [userReader] = useState(() => initializeUserReader(someId));
can help us:
useState
const [userReader, updateReader] = useState(() => initializeUserReader(someId));
const btnClickCallback = useCallback((newUserId) => {
updateReader(() => initializeUserReader(newUserId));
}, []);
return (
// ...
<button onClick={() => btnClickCallback(1)}>
get user with id 1
</button>
);
api function. We need something more generic.
fetchUser
const initializeDataReader = (apiFn, ...parameters) => {
// ...
const fetcingPromise = apiFn(...parameters)
.then(/* ... */)
// ...
// ...
};
const [userReader, updateUserReader] = useState(() => initializeDataReader(fetchUser, userId));
const [postsReader, updatePostsReader] = useState(() => initializeDataReader(fetchPostByTags, 'react', 'suspense', 'data', 'fetching'));
const getNewUser = useCallback((newUserId) => {
updateUserReader(() => initializeDataReader(fetchUser, newUserId));
}, []);
const getNewPosts = useCallback((...tags) => {
updatePostsReader(() => initializeDataReader(fetchPostByTags, ...tags));
}, []);
const useAsyncResource = (apiFunction, ...parameters) => {
const [dataReader, updateDataReader] = useState(() => initializeDataReader(apiFunction, ...parameters));
const updater = useCallback((...newParameters) => {
updateDataReader(() => initializeDataReader(apiFunction, ...newParameters));
}, [apiFunction]);
return [dataReader, updater];
};
const [userReader, refreshUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, userId);
const onBtnClick = useCallback((newId) => {
refreshUserReader(newId);
}, []);
hook is simple enough, yet it works for most use cases. But it also needs other features that have proven useful in practice. So let’s try to implement them next.
useAsyncResource
(just like an unassigned variable). We can then use the updater function to start fetching data on demand, just like before.
undefined
const [userReader, refreshUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser);
const btnClick = useCallback((userId) => {
refreshUserReader(userId);
}, []);
// calling userReader() now would return `undefined`, unless a button is clicked
// this api function doesn't take any arguments
const fetchLatestPosts = () => fetch('path/to/latest/posts');
// eagerly initialized data reader, will start fetching immediately
const [latestPosts, refreshLatestPosts] = useAsyncResource(fetchLatestPosts, []);
// lazily initialized, won't start fetching until the button is clicked
const [latestPosts, getLatestPosts] = useAsyncResource(fetchLatestPosts);
const startFetchingLatestsPosts = useCallback(() => {
// this will kick off the api call
getLatestPosts();
}, []);
return (
<button onClick={startFetchingLatestsPosts}>
get latest posts
</button>
);
// lazily initialized data readers
const [userReader, refreshUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser);
const [latestPosts, getLatestPosts] = useAsyncResource(fetchLatestPosts);
// eagerly initialized data readers
const [userReader, refreshUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, userId);
const [latestPosts, refreshLatestPosts] = useAsyncResource(fetchLatestPosts, []);
const useAsyncResource = (apiFunction, ...parameters) => {
// initially defined data reader
const [dataReader, updateDataReader] = useState(() => {
// lazy initialization, when no parameters are passed
if (!parameters.length) {
// we return an empty data reader function
return () => undefined;
}
// eager initialization for api functions that don't accept arguments
if (
// check that the api function doesn't take any arguments
!apiFunction.length
// but the user passed an empty array as the only parameter
&& parameters.length === 1
&& Array.isArray(parameters[0])
&& parameters[0].length === 0
) {
return initializeDataReader(apiFunction);
}
// eager initialization for all other cases
// (i.e. what we previously had)
return initializeDataReader(apiFunction, ...parameters);
});
// the updater function remains unchaged
const updater = useCallback((...newParameters) => {
updateDataReader(() => initializeDataReader(apiFunction, ...newParameters));
}, [apiFunction]);
return [dataReader, updater];
};
// transform function
function friendsCounter(userObject) {
return userObject.friendsList.length;
}
function UserComponent(props) {
const friendsCount = props.userReader(friendsCounter);
return <div>Friends: {friendsCount}</div>;
}
const initializeDataReader = (apiFn, ...parameters) => {
// ...
return (modifier) => {
if (status === 'init') // ...
// ... throwing like before
return typeof modifier === 'function'
// apply a transformation if it exists
? modifier(data)
// otherwise, return the unchanged data
: data;
}
};
// a typical api function: takes an arbitrary number of arguments of type A
// and returns a Promise which resolves with a specific response type of R
type ApiFn<R, A extends any[] = []> = (...args: A) => Promise<R>;
// an updater function: has a similar signature with the original api function,
// but doesn't return anything because it only triggers new api calls
type UpdaterFn<A extends any[] = []> = (...args: A) => void;
// a simple data reader function: just returns the response type R
type DataFn<R> = () => R;
// a lazy data reader function: might also return `undefined`
type LazyDataFn<R> = () => (R | undefined);
// we know we can also transform the data with a modifier function
// which takes as only argument the response type R and returns a different type M
type ModifierFn<R, M = any> = (response: R) => M;
// therefore, our data reader functions might behave differently
// when we pass a modifier function, returning the modified type M
type ModifiedDataFn<R> = <M>(modifier: ModifierFn<R, M>) => M;
type LazyModifiedDataFn<R> = <M>(modifier: ModifierFn<R, M>) => (M | undefined);
// finally, our actual eager and lazy implementations will use
// both versions (with and without a modifier function),
// so we need overloaded types that will satisfy them simultaneously
type DataOrModifiedFn<R> = DataFn<R> & ModifiedDataFn<R>;
type LazyDataOrModifiedFn<R> = LazyDataFn<R> & LazyModifiedDataFn<R>;
and we’ll want to end up with a simple data reader function
ApiFn<R, A ...>
;
DataFn<R>
if it’s lazily initialized, so we’ll also use
undefined
;
LazyDataFn<R>
or
ModifiedDataFn<R>
); without it, it should just return the data type;
LazyModifiedDataFn<R>
and
DataOrModifiedFn<R>
respectively;
LazyDataOrModifiedFn<R>
, with a similar definition as the original api function.
UpdaterFn<R, A ...>
// overload for wrapping an apiFunction without params:
// it only takes the api function as an argument
// it returns a data reader with an optional modifier function
function initializeDataReader<ResponseType>(
apiFn: ApiFn<ResponseType>,
): DataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType>;
// overload for wrapping an apiFunction with params:
// it takes the api function and all its expected arguments
// also returns a data reader with an optional modifier function
function initializeDataReader<ResponseType, ArgTypes extends any[]>(
apiFn: ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes>,
...parameters: ArgTypes
): DataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType>;
// implementation that covers the above overloads
function initializeDataReader<ResponseType, ArgTypes extends any[] = []>(
apiFn: ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes>,
...parameters: ArgTypes
) {
type AsyncStatus = 'init' | 'done' | 'error';
let data: ResponseType;
let status: AsyncStatus = 'init';
let error: any;
const fetcingPromise = apiFn(...parameters)
.then((response) => {
data = response;
status = 'done';
})
.catch((e) => {
error = e;
status = 'error';
});
// overload for a simple data reader that just returns the data
function dataReaderFn(): ResponseType;
// overload for a data reader with a modifier function
function dataReaderFn<M>(modifier: ModifierFn<ResponseType, M>): M;
// implementation to satisfy both overloads
function dataReaderFn<M>(modifier?: ModifierFn<ResponseType, M>) {
if (status === 'init') {
throw fetcingPromise;
} else if (status === 'error') {
throw error;
}
return typeof modifier === "function"
? modifier(data) as M
: data as ResponseType;
}
return dataReaderFn;
}
// overload for a lazy initializer:
// the only param passed is the api function that will be wrapped
// the returned data reader LazyDataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType> is "lazy",
// meaning it can return `undefined` if the api call hasn't started
// the returned updater function UpdaterFn<ArgTypes>
// can take any number of arguments, just like the wrapped api function
function useAsyncResource<ResponseType, ArgTypes extends any[]>(
apiFunction: ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes>,
): [LazyDataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType>, UpdaterFn<ArgTypes>];
// overload for an eager initializer for an api function without params:
// the second param must be `[]` to indicate we want to start the api call immediately
// the returned data reader DataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType> is "eager",
// meaning it will always return the ResponseType
// (or a modified version of it, if requested)
// the returned updater function doesn't take any arguments,
// just like the wrapped api function
function useAsyncResource<ResponseType>(
apiFunction: ApiFn<ResponseType>,
eagerLoading: never[], // the type of an empty array `[]` is `never[]`
): [DataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType>, UpdaterFn];
// overload for an eager initializer for an api function with params
// the returned data reader is "eager", meaning it will return the ResponseType
// (or a modified version of it, if requested)
// the returned updater function can take any number of arguments,
// just like the wrapped api function
function useAsyncResource<ResponseType, ArgTypes extends any[]>(
apiFunction: ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes>,
...parameters: ArgTypes
): [DataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType>, UpdaterFn<ArgTypes>];
function useAsyncResource<ResponseType, ArgTypes extends any[]>(
apiFunction: ApiFn<ResponseType> | ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes>,
...parameters: ArgTypes
) {
// initially defined data reader
const [dataReader, updateDataReader] = useState(() => {
// lazy initialization, when no parameters are passed
if (!parameters.length) {
// we return an empty data reader function
return (() => undefined) as LazyDataOrModifiedFn<ResponseType>;
}
// eager initialization for api functions that don't accept arguments
if (
// ... check for empty array param
) {
return initializeDataReader(apiFunction as ApiFn<ResponseType>);
}
// eager initialization for all other cases
return initializeDataReader(apiFunction as ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes >, ...parameters);
});
// the updater function
const updater = useCallback((...newParameters: ArgTypes) => {
updateDataReader(() =>
initializeDataReader(apiFunction as ApiFn<ResponseType, ArgTypes >, ...newParameters)
);
}, [apiFunction]);
return [dataReader, updater];
};
interface User {
id: number;
name: string;
email: string;
}
const fetchUser = (id: number): Promise<User> => fetch(`path/to/user/${id}`);
function AppComponent() {
const [userReader, updateUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, someIdFromSomewhere);
// `userReader` is automatically a function that returns an object of type `User`
// `updateUserReader` is automatically a function that takes a single argument of type number
return (
// ...
<React.Suspense fallback="loading...">
<UserComponent userReader={userReader} />
</React.Suspense>
);
}
function UserComponent(props) {
// `user` is automatically an object of type User
const user = props.userReader();
// your IDE will happily provide full autocomplete for this object
return <div>{user.name}</div>;
}
with other parameter types will trigger a type error. TS will also complain if we pass the wrong parameters to
updateUserReader
.
useAsyncResource
// TS will complain about this
const [userReader, updateUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, 'some', true, 'params');
// and this
updateUserReader('wrong', 'params');
function AppComponent() {
const [userReader, updateUserReader] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser);
// `userReader` is a function that returns `undefined` or an object of type `User`
// `updateUserReader` is still a function that takes a single argument of type number
const getNewUser = useCallback((newUserId: number) => {
updateUserReader(newUserId);
}, []);
return (
// ...
<button onClick={() => getNewUser(1)}>
load user with id 1
</button>
<React.Suspense fallback="loading...">
<UserComponent userReader={userReader} />
</React.Suspense>
);
}
function UserComponent(props) {
// here, `user` is `undefined` unless the button is clicked
const user = props.userReader();
// we need to add a type guard to get autocomplete further down
if (!user) {
return null;
}
// now autocomplete works again for the User type object
return <div>{user.name}</div>;
}
// a pure function that transforms the data of type User
function getUserDisplayName(userObj: User) {
return userObj.firstName + ' ' + userObj.lastName;
}
function UserComponent(props) {
// `userName` is automatically typed as string
const userName = props.userReader(getUserDisplayName);
return <div>Name: {userName}</div>;
}
with a hash function for the api function and the params as the key, and the data reader function as the value. We can go a bit further and create separate
Map
lists for each api function, so it’s easier to control the caches.
Map
const caches = new Map();
export function resourceCache<R, A extends any[]>(
apiFn: ApiFn<R, A>,
...params: A | never[]
) {
// if there is no Map list defined for our api function, create one
if (!caches.has(apiFn)) {
caches.set(apiFn, new Map());
}
// get the Map list of caches for this api function only
const apiCache: Map<string, DataOrModifiedFn<R>> = caches.get(apiFn);
// "hash" the parameters into a unique key*
const pKey = JSON.stringify(params);
// return some methods that let us control our cache
return {
get() {
return apiCache.get(pKey);
},
set(data: DataOrModifiedFn<R>) {
return apiCache.set(pKey, data);
},
delete() {
return apiCache.delete(pKey);
},
clear() {
return apiCache.clear();
}
};
}
function initializeDataReader(apiFn, ...parameters) {
// check if we have a cached data reader and return it instead
const cache = resourceCache(apiFn, ...parameters);
const cachedResource = cache.get();
if (cachedResource) {
return cachedResource;
}
// otherwise continue creating it
type AsyncStatus = 'init' | 'done' | 'error';
// ...
function dataReaderFn(modifier) {
// ...
}
// cache the newly generated data reader function
cache.set(dataReaderFn);
return dataReaderFn;
}
const [latestPosts, getPosts] = useAsyncResource(fetchLatestPosts, []);
const refreshLatestPosts = useCallback(() => {
// clear the cache so we force a new api call
resourceCache(fetchLatestPosts).clear();
// refresh the data reader
getPosts();
}, []);
return (
// ...
<button onClick={refreshLatestPosts}>get fresh posts</button>
// ...
);
api function. But you can also pass parameters to the helper function, so you only delete the cache for those specific ones:
fetchLatestPosts
const [user, getUser] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, id);
const refreshUserProfile = useCallback(() => {
// only clear cache for user data reader for that id
resourceCache(fetchUser, id).delete();
// get new user data
getUser(id);
}, [id]);
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.createRoot(rootElement).render(<App />);
// instead of the traditional ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement)
<React.SuspenseList revealOrder="forwards">
<React.Suspense fallback={<div>...user</div>}>
<User userReader={userReader} />
</React.Suspense>
<React.Suspense fallback={<div>...posts</div>}>
<LatestPosts postsReader={postsReader} />
</React.Suspense>
</React.SuspenseList>
const [user, getUser] = useAsyncResource(fetchUser, 1);
const [startLoadingUser, isUserLoading] = useTransition({ timeoutMs: 1000 });
const getRandomUser = useCallback(() => {
startLoadingUser(() => {
getUser(Math.ceil(Math.random() * 1000));
});
}, []);
return (
// ...
<button onClick={getRandomUser} disabled={isUserLoading}>get random user</button>
<React.Suspense fallback={<div>...loading user</div>}>
<User userReader={userReader} />
</React.Suspense>
);
message is not displayed while a new random user is being fetched, but the button is disabled. If fetching the new user data takes longer than 1 second, then the loading indicator is shown again.
...loading user