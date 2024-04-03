Search icon
    Powerloom's Golden Leap: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Data as the New Frontier
by Ishan Pandey

    Powerloom's Golden Leap: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Data as the New Frontier

    April 3rd, 2024
    Powerloom is embarking on an unprecedented journey to redefine the blockchain landscape, where data becomes as valuable as gold. By introducing Snapshotter Lite Nodes and expanding into the Base ecosystem, Powerloom is not just achieving significant milestones like generating 250 million snapshots in a month but also democratizing access to onchain data for applications across DeFi, GameFi, and more. This expansion signifies a new era of data-driven innovation in blockchain, making Powerloom a beacon in onchain data infrastructure. Powerloom's commitment to trust, reliability, and actionable data is paving the way for a future where decentralized applications are built on a foundation of secure, scalable, and comprehensive data insights.
    featured image - Powerloom's Golden Leap: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Data as the New Frontier
    Ishan Pandey HackerNoon profile picture


    Charting New Frontiers in Onchain Data

    Powerloom stands out as a company that has made big steps forward in the field of blockchain, which is growing quickly and is where data is truly valuable. It's a big deal that could change how onchain data is used and how easy it is to get to. Let's take this huge step forward and talk about what it means for the digitization world.


    The Snapshotter Lite Nodes collect on-chain data points called Snapshots. If you want to fully understand how Powerloom works, you need to know a lot about Snapshots. The network made 250 million shots in just one month, which is crazy to think about. This picture, which also gives a lot of information about what the network can do, shows how big and important Powerloom's work is.

    Powerloom: A Beacon in Onchain Data

    Powerloom is growing the amount of choices that are accessible across a broad range of apps including, but not limited to, DeFi, GameFi, and others. This is accomplished by giving developers with data that is both scalable and actionable to build their own application on top of the infrastructure. Data is the key for building reputable and scalable games or DeFi application at scale.



    This is what the tools are for but it is very difficult to provide a very good and trusted experience without connecting the piping in relation to how it works across organisations and different blockchain ecosystems, therefore, we need a data pipeline to unify such data which is traped in silos. This goal is very important because it will make it possible for autonomous apps to be built on trust, freedom, and the security of data in the future. Powerloom is changing not only the future of onchain data but also the future of the whole blockchain environment.

    The Relevance of Trust in Relationships

    Trust is of utmost significance when it comes to the applications of blockchain technology. A data setup on the blockchain that is more accessible, more dependable, and more helpful is something that users and engineers alike are looking for. Because Powerloom's Snapshotter Lite nodes have a great deal of support, it is easy to see that this objective is being pursued. When you constantly deliver, come up with fresh ideas, and make it evident that you want to develop the community, people will trust you. However, you must earn their trust in order to win their trust.

    Scale's Influence on the Situation

    Could you please explain the implications of this amount of activity on the ecosystem? This results in a greater understanding of how markets function, as well as more reliable sources for research and more precise data for the development of increasingly complex applications. In addition to gathering information, Powerloom is also gathering opportunities for development and innovations.


    At this moment, when Powerloom is beginning this thrilling new chapter, the future seems to be more promising than it has ever been. Powerloom is not only navigating the future of decentralised apps with its unwavering dedication to democratising onchain data access, but it is also leading the way in this transformation. The blockchain community is seeing a new dawn, which promises a future in which data is not only accessible but also a strong instrument for creativity, analysis, and development. This is more than simply an expansion.


    Don’t forget to like and share the story!


    Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our brand-as-author program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR


