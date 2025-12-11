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Backups, Not Burnout: What We Shipped in Postgresus 2.0 (and What We Dropped)

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byRostislav Dugin@rostislavdugin

Golang Developer https://rostislav-dugin.com

December 11th, 2025
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Rostislav Dugin@rostislavdugin

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programming#open-source#database#postgresus-2.0#postgresql-backup-tool#open-source-postgresql#database-health-check#database-tools#audit-logs

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