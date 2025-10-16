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ELK, Loki, and Graylog Were Overkill, So I built Log Bull

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byRostislav Dugin@rostislavdugin

Golang Developer https://rostislav-dugin.com

October 16th, 2025
featured image - ELK, Loki, and Graylog Were Overkill, So I built Log Bull
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Rostislav Dugin@rostislavdugin

Golang Developer https://rostislav-dugin.com

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TOPICS

programming#logging#web-development#log-management#open-source-logging#log-bull#elk-alternative#lightweight-log-collector#docker-logging-setup

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