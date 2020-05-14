PostgreSQL Transaction Isolation Levels with Go Examples

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
BEGIN;
UPDATE users SET balance = balance - 10 WHERE name = 'Alice';
UPDATE users SET balance = balance + 10 WHERE name = 'Bob';
COMMIT;
CREATE TABLE users
(
id serial,
name text,
balance integer,
group_id integer,
PRIMARY KEY (id)
);
INSERT INTO users (name, balance, group_id)
VALUES ('Bob', 100, 1),
('Alice', 100, 1),
('Eve', 100, 2),
('Mallory', 100, 2),
('Trent', 100, 3);
ctx = context.Background()
conn1, err := pgx.Connect(ctx, connString)
if err != nil {
fmt.Fprintf(os.Stderr, "Unable to connect to database: %v\n", err)
os.Exit(1)
}
defer conn1.Close(ctx)
conn2, err := pgx.Connect(ctx, connString)
if err != nil {
fmt.Fprintf(os.Stderr, "Unable to connect to database: %v\n", err)
os.Exit(1)
}
defer conn2.Close(ctx)
tx, err := conn1.Begin(ctx)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
tx.Exec(ctx, "SET TRANSACTION ISOLATION LEVEL "+isolationLevel)
_, err = tx.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET balance = 256 WHERE name='Bob'")
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to update Bob balance in tx: %v\n", err)
}
var balance int
row := tx.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT balance FROM users WHERE name='Bob'")
row.Scan(&balance)
fmt.Printf("Bob balance from main transaction after update: %d\n", balance)
row = conn2.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT balance FROM users WHERE name='Bob'")
row.Scan(&balance)
fmt.Printf("Bob balance from concurrent transaction: %d\n", balance)
if err := tx.Commit(ctx); err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to commit: %v\n", err)
}
Dirty read
Isolation level - READ UNCOMMITTED
Bob balance from main transaction after update: 256
Bob balance from concurrent transaction: 100
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 256 | 1
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 100 | 2
4 | Mallory | 100 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
Isolation level - READ COMMITTED
Bob balance from main transaction after update: 256
Bob balance from concurrent transaction: 100
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 256 | 1
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 100 | 2
4 | Mallory | 100 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
isolation level read all these values again before the transaction is committed, and cancels transaction if values differs from initial ones. Otherwise if data changes are ignored, it is nonrepeatable read situation.
Repeatable read
,
Read committed
isolation levels:
Repeatable read
simply ignores concurrent changes and overwrites them. With
Read committed
Postgres detects concurrent changes on step 3 and stops transaction.
Repeatable read
tx, err := conn1.Begin(ctx)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
tx.Exec(ctx, "SET TRANSACTION ISOLATION LEVEL "+isolationLevel)
row := tx.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT balance FROM users WHERE name='Bob'")
var balance int
row.Scan(&balance)
fmt.Printf("Bob balance at the beginning of transaction: %d\n", balance)
fmt.Printf("Updating Bob balance to 1000 from connection 2\n")
_, err = conn2.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET balance = 1000 WHERE name='Bob'")
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to update Bob balance from conn2 %e", err)
}
_, err = tx.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET balance = $1 WHERE name='Bob'", balance+10)
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to update Bob balance in tx: %v\n", err)
}
if err := tx.Commit(ctx); err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to commit: %v\n", err)
}
Nonrepeatable read
Isolation level - READ COMMITTED
Bob balance at the beginning of transaction: 100
Updating Bob balance to 1000 from connection 2
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 110 | 1
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 100 | 2
4 | Mallory | 100 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
Isolation level - REPEATABLE READ
Bob balance at the beginning of transaction: 100
Updating Bob balance to 1000 from connection 2
Failed to update Bob balance in tx: ERROR: could not serialize access due to concurrent update (SQLSTATE 40001)
Failed to commit: commit unexpectedly resulted in rollback
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 1000 | 1
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 100 | 2
4 | Mallory | 100 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
level prevents it in Postgres.
Repeatable read
,
Read committed
isolation levels:
Repeatable read
will read different rows on steps 1 and 3. With
Read committed
Postgres will save data from the beginning of transaction and 1 and 3 reads will return the same set of rows, isolated from concurrent changes.
Repeatable read
tx, err := conn1.Begin(ctx)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
tx.Exec(ctx, "SET TRANSACTION ISOLATION LEVEL "+isolationLevel)
var users []User
var user User
rows, _ := tx.Query(ctx, "SELECT name, balance FROM users WHERE group_id = 2")
for rows.Next() {
var user User
rows.Scan(&user.Name, &user.Balance)
users = append(users, user)
}
fmt.Printf("Users in group 2 at the beginning of transaction:\n%v\n", users)
fmt.Printf("Cuncurrent transaction moves Bob to group 2\n")
conn2.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET group_id = 2 WHERE name='Bob'")
users = []User{}
rows, _ = tx.Query(ctx, "SELECT name, balance FROM users WHERE group_id = 2")
for rows.Next() {
rows.Scan(&user.Name, &user.Balance)
users = append(users, user)
}
fmt.Printf("Users in group 2 after cuncurrent transaction:\n%v\n", users)
fmt.Printf("Update selected users balances by +15\n")
for _, user := range users {
_, err = tx.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET balance = $1 WHERE name=$2", user.Balance+15, user.Name)
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to update in tx: %v\n", err)
}
}
if err := tx.Commit(ctx); err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to commit: %v\n", err)
}
Phantom read
Isolation level - READ COMMITTED
Users in group 2 at the beginning of transaction:
[{Eve 100} {Mallory 100}]
Cuncurrent transaction moves Bob to group 2
Users in group 2 after cuncurrent transaction:
[{Eve 100} {Mallory 100} {Bob 100}]
Update selected users balances by +15
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 115 | 2
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 115 | 2
4 | Mallory | 115 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
Isolation level - REPEATABLE READ
Users in group 2 at the beginning of transaction:
[{Eve 100} {Mallory 100}]
Cuncurrent transaction moves Bob to group 2
Users in group 2 after cuncurrent transaction:
[{Eve 100} {Mallory 100}]
Update selected users balances by +15
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 100 | 2
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 115 | 2
4 | Mallory | 115 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
help prevents this type of issue. I'll have to say, that even with this serialization level, some rare cases could still cause this phenomena.
Serializable
and
Repeatable read
isolation levels:
Serializable
both will be committed without errors. With
Repeatable read
isolation level second transaction won't be committed. These two transactions work with the same data and the order of commits will affect results, which could lead to unpredictable outcomes. Postgres would prevent the commit of the second transaction, to prevent this uncertainty.
Serializable
tx, err := conn1.Begin(ctx)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
tx.Exec(ctx, "SET TRANSACTION ISOLATION LEVEL "+isolationLevel)
tx2, err := conn2.Begin(ctx)
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
tx2.Exec(ctx, "SET TRANSACTION ISOLATION LEVEL "+isolationLevel)
var sum int
row := tx.QueryRow(ctx, "SELECT SUM(balance) FROM users WHERE group_id = 2")
row.Scan(&sum)
tx2.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET group_id = 2 WHERE name='Bob'")
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Error in tx2: %v\n", err)
}
rows, _ := tx.Query(ctx, "SELECT name, balance FROM users WHERE group_id = 2")
type User struct {
Name string
Balance int
}
var users []User
for rows.Next() {
var user User
rows.Scan(&user.Name, &user.Balance)
users = append(users, user)
}
for _, user := range users {
_, err = tx.Exec(ctx, "UPDATE users SET balance = $1 WHERE name=$2", user.Balance+sum, user.Name)
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to update in tx: %v\n", err)
}
}
if err := tx.Commit(ctx); err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to commit tx: %v\n", err)
}
if err := tx2.Commit(ctx); err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Failed to commit tx2: %v\n", err)
}
Serialization anomaly
Isolation level - REPEATABLE READ
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 100 | 2
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 300 | 2
4 | Mallory | 300 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3
Isolation level - SERIALIZABLE
Failed to commit tx2: ERROR: could not serialize access due to read/write dependencies among transactions (SQLSTATE 40001)
Final table state:
1 | Bob | 100 | 1
2 | Alice | 100 | 1
3 | Eve | 300 | 2
4 | Mallory | 300 | 2
5 | Trent | 100 | 3