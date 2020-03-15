Golang Unsafe Type Conversions and Memory Access

722 reads

Illustration composed from MariaLetta/free-gophers-pack , original gopher by Renee French.

Warning! You should avoid using unsafe in your applications, unless you 100% sure what you are doing. It's called unsafe for a reason.

Go is a strongly typed, you have to convert variable from one type to another to use in different parts of application. But sometimes you need to step around this type safety. It could be needed to optimization of bottle necks in high load systems, where every tick counts. Unsafe operation potentially could safe a lot of allocations. Unsafe also allows to hack into any struct field, including slices, strings, maps etc.

Change string example

String are immutable in Go. If you want to change a string, usually you have to allocate a new one. Let's hack Go a little bit with unsafe package, and actually change the string!

package main import ( "fmt" "reflect" "time" "unsafe" ) func main () { a := "Hello. Current time is " + time.Now().String() fmt.Println(a) stringHeader := (*reflect.StringHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&a)) *(* byte )(unsafe.Pointer(stringHeader.Data + 5 )) = '!' fmt.Println(a) }

Result:

Hello. Current time is 2020-03-14 21:40:38.36328248 +0300 +03 m=+0.000037994 Hello! Current time is 2020-03-14 21:40:38.36328248 +0300 +03 m=+0.000037994

String is changed!

What's going on in this code? Following steps:

Convert a string pointer to unsafe.Pointer . Any pointer could be converted to unsafe.Pointer and vise versa.

unsafe.Pointer also could be converted to uintptr - address in integer form. Convert unsafe.Pointer to reflect.StringHeader pointer, to get Data pointer.

reflect.StringHeader type reflects string internal runtime struct. Under the hood string is represented by length value and uintptr pointer to memory with the data. Move the pointer 5 bytes forward. With uintptr it is possible to do pointer arithmetic. Convert new uintptn to unsafe.Pointer , and next to byte pointer. This byte is actually part of a string. Assign new value to byte by pointer. String is changed!

time.Now() in the first example. By the way, following code will produce segmentation violation error. Go compiler understands that string is constant and put it in memory along with other constants, where changes are forbidden. That's why I usedin the first example.

package main import ( "fmt" "reflect" "unsafe" ) func main () { a := "Hello. Have a nice day!" fmt.Println(a) stringHeader := (*reflect.StringHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&a)) *(* byte )(unsafe.Pointer(stringHeader.Data + 5 )) = '!' fmt.Println(a) }

Result:

Hello. Have a nice day! unexpected fault address 0x4c3e31 fatal error: fault [signal SIGSEGV: segmentation violation code=0x2 addr=0x4c3e31 pc=0x48cf33]

Package unsafe

https://golang.org/pkg/unsafe/

Package consist of only 3 functions and single usable type. Package consist of only 3 functions and single usable type.

func Alignof(x ArbitraryType) uintptr func Offsetof(x ArbitraryType) uintptr func Sizeof(x ArbitraryType) uintptr type Pointer *ArbitraryType type ArbitraryType // represents the type of an arbitrary Go expression, // not actually part of a package

Offsetof gives offset of field in struct. Sizeof is a size of variable in memory, referenced memory not included. Alignof gives information regarding the alignment of variable address. gives offset of field in struct.is a size of variable in memory, referenced memory not included.gives information regarding the alignment of variable address.

unsafe.Offsetof and unsafe.Sizeof functions: Some examples of usingandfunctions:

Unsafe array iteration and type conversion on the fly with zero allocations. Getting information about the actual size of structs in memory. Changing struct field directly in memory, with struct pointer and field offset.

package main import ( "fmt" "unsafe" ) type Bytes400 struct { val [ 100 ] int32 } type TestStruct struct { a [ 9 ] int64 b byte c *Bytes400 d int64 } func main () { array := [ 10 ] uint64 { 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 } var sum int8 // Unsafe array iteration sizeOfUint64 := unsafe.Sizeof(array[ 0 ]) for i := uintptr ( 0 ); i < 10 ; i++ { sum += *(* int8 )(unsafe.Pointer( uintptr (unsafe.Pointer(&array)) + sizeOfUint64*i)) } fmt.Println(sum) // Size of struct and offsets of struct fields t := TestStruct{b: 42 } fmt.Println(unsafe.Sizeof(t)) fmt.Println(unsafe.Offsetof(t.a), unsafe.Offsetof(t.b), unsafe.Offsetof(t.c), unsafe.Offsetof(t.d)) fmt.Println(unsafe.Sizeof(Bytes400{})) // Change struct field t.b value *(* byte )(unsafe.Pointer( uintptr (unsafe.Pointer(&t)) + unsafe.Offsetof(t.b)))++ fmt.Println(t.b) }

Result:

55 88 0 72 76 80 400 43

Pointer arithmetic and garbage collector

unsafe.Pointer can be converted to a uintptr and vise versa. Only way to perform pointer arithmetic is with usage of uintptr . General rule is that uintptr is an integer value without pointer semantics. It is not safe to use uintptr as an only pointer to object. Garbage collector unaware of it and object memory could be reused. It is best to convert it back to unsafe.Pointer right away, after arithmetic operations are done. can be converted to aand vise versa. Only way to perform pointer arithmetic is with usage of. General rule is thatis an integer value without pointer semantics. It is not safe to useas an only pointer to object. Garbage collector unaware of it and object memory could be reused. It is best to convert it back toright away, after arithmetic operations are done.

Benchmarks of unsafe string to []byte conversion

package main import ( "reflect" "unsafe" ) func SafeBytesToString (bytes [] byte ) string { return string (bytes) } func SafeStringToBytes (s string ) [] byte { return [] byte (s) } func UnsafeBytesToString (bytes [] byte ) string { sliceHeader := (*reflect.SliceHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&bytes)) return *(* string )(unsafe.Pointer(&reflect.StringHeader{ Data: sliceHeader.Data, Len: sliceHeader.Len, })) } func UnsafeStringToBytes (s string ) [] byte { stringHeader := (*reflect.StringHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&s)) return *(*[] byte )(unsafe.Pointer(&reflect.SliceHeader{ Data: stringHeader.Data, Len: stringHeader.Len, Cap: stringHeader.Len, })) }

go test -bench=.

Benchmark results:

BenchmarkSafeBytesToString-8 257141380 4.50 ns/op BenchmarkSafeStringToBytes-8 227980887 5.38 ns/op BenchmarkUnsafeBytesToString-8 1000000000 0.305 ns/op BenchmarkUnsafeStringToBytes-8 1000000000 0.274 ns/op

Unsafe conversion is more than 10 times faster! But this conversion only allocates new header, data remains the same. So if you change slice after conversion, string will also change. The following test will pass:

func TestUnsafeBytesToString (t *testing.T) { bs := [] byte ( "Test" ) str := UnsafeBytesToString(bs) if str != "Test" { t.Fail() } // Test string mutation bs[ 0 ] = 't' if str != "test" { t.Fail() } }

If you really need to speed up conversions or hack inside go structures - use unsafe package. In other cases try to avoid it, it is not hard to mess something up with it.

Thanks for reading and have a nice safe day!



https://github.com/kochetkov-av/go-unsafe-type-conversions Repo with code samples:

Tags