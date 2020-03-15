Golang Unsafe Type Conversions and Memory Access

Go developer. Blockchain expert.
package main
import (
"fmt"
"reflect"
"time"
"unsafe"
)
func main() {
a := "Hello. Current time is " + time.Now().String()
fmt.Println(a)
stringHeader := (*reflect.StringHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&a))
*(*byte)(unsafe.Pointer(stringHeader.Data + 5)) = '!'
fmt.Println(a)
}
Hello. Current time is 2020-03-14 21:40:38.36328248 +0300 +03 m=+0.000037994
Hello! Current time is 2020-03-14 21:40:38.36328248 +0300 +03 m=+0.000037994
. Any pointer could be converted to
unsafe.Pointer
and vise versa.
unsafe.Pointer
also could be converted to
unsafe.Pointer
- address in integer form.
uintptr
to
unsafe.Pointer
pointer, to get Data pointer.
reflect.StringHeader
type reflects string internal runtime struct. Under the hood string is represented by length value and
reflect.StringHeader
pointer to memory with the data.
uintptr
it is possible to do pointer arithmetic.
uintptr
to
uintptn
, and next to
unsafe.Pointer
pointer. This byte is actually part of a string.
byte
in the first example.
time.Now()
package main
import (
"fmt"
"reflect"
"unsafe"
)
func main() {
a := "Hello. Have a nice day!"
fmt.Println(a)
stringHeader := (*reflect.StringHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&a))
*(*byte)(unsafe.Pointer(stringHeader.Data + 5)) = '!'
fmt.Println(a)
}
Hello. Have a nice day!
unexpected fault address 0x4c3e31
fatal error: fault
[signal SIGSEGV: segmentation violation code=0x2 addr=0x4c3e31 pc=0x48cf33]
func Alignof(x ArbitraryType) uintptr
func Offsetof(x ArbitraryType) uintptr
func Sizeof(x ArbitraryType) uintptr
type Pointer *ArbitraryType
type ArbitraryType
// represents the type of an arbitrary Go expression,
// not actually part of a package
gives offset of field in struct.
Offsetof
is a size of variable in memory, referenced memory not included.
Sizeof
gives information regarding the alignment of variable address.
Alignof
and
unsafe.Offsetof
functions:
unsafe.Sizeof
package main
import (
"fmt"
"unsafe"
)
type Bytes400 struct {
val [100]int32
}
type TestStruct struct {
a [9]int64
b byte
c *Bytes400
d int64
}
func main() {
array := [10]uint64{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10}
var sum int8
// Unsafe array iteration
sizeOfUint64 := unsafe.Sizeof(array[0])
for i := uintptr(0); i < 10; i++ {
sum += *(*int8)(unsafe.Pointer(uintptr(unsafe.Pointer(&array)) + sizeOfUint64*i))
}
fmt.Println(sum)
// Size of struct and offsets of struct fields
t := TestStruct{b: 42}
fmt.Println(unsafe.Sizeof(t))
fmt.Println(unsafe.Offsetof(t.a), unsafe.Offsetof(t.b), unsafe.Offsetof(t.c), unsafe.Offsetof(t.d))
fmt.Println(unsafe.Sizeof(Bytes400{}))
// Change struct field t.b value
*(*byte)(unsafe.Pointer(uintptr(unsafe.Pointer(&t)) + unsafe.Offsetof(t.b)))++
fmt.Println(t.b)
}
55
88
0 72 76 80
400
43
can be converted to a
unsafe.Pointer
and vise versa. Only way to perform pointer arithmetic is with usage of
uintptr
. General rule is that
uintptr
is an integer value without pointer semantics. It is not safe to use
uintptr
as an only pointer to object. Garbage collector unaware of it and object memory could be reused. It is best to convert it back to
uintptr
right away, after arithmetic operations are done.
unsafe.Pointer
package main
import (
"reflect"
"unsafe"
)
func SafeBytesToString(bytes []byte) string {
return string(bytes)
}
func SafeStringToBytes(s string) []byte {
return []byte(s)
}
func UnsafeBytesToString(bytes []byte) string {
sliceHeader := (*reflect.SliceHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&bytes))
return *(*string)(unsafe.Pointer(&reflect.StringHeader{
Data: sliceHeader.Data,
Len: sliceHeader.Len,
}))
}
func UnsafeStringToBytes(s string) []byte {
stringHeader := (*reflect.StringHeader)(unsafe.Pointer(&s))
return *(*[]byte)(unsafe.Pointer(&reflect.SliceHeader{
Data: stringHeader.Data,
Len: stringHeader.Len,
Cap: stringHeader.Len,
}))
}
go test -bench=.
BenchmarkSafeBytesToString-8 257141380 4.50 ns/op
BenchmarkSafeStringToBytes-8 227980887 5.38 ns/op
BenchmarkUnsafeBytesToString-8 1000000000 0.305 ns/op
BenchmarkUnsafeStringToBytes-8 1000000000 0.274 ns/op
func TestUnsafeBytesToString(t *testing.T) {
bs := []byte("Test")
str := UnsafeBytesToString(bs)
if str != "Test" {
t.Fail()
}
// Test string mutation
bs[0] = 't'
if str != "test" {
t.Fail()
}
}