Port Forwarding for Noobs

Too Long; Didn't Read Port computing makes it possible for other computers on the internet to connect to a networked computer. It opens up the gateway for users on remote networks to communicate with devices on home/office networks. Although this might sound like rocket science in networking, it is a relatively simple concept that most people already use in everyday scenarios. One needs to have strong knowledge of the functioning of networks, and their common terminologies, to get a proper understanding of port forwarding. A handful of synonyms can be confusing, so let's have a quick glance at them for a better understanding.