Polypane's Founder Kilian Valkhof on Building the Browser He Wished He Had

Polypane is the browser for ambitious developers that want to build better websites and also want to be more efficient while doing so. It has tools to help with responsive design, accessibility, and overall site quality. It also tells you how to solve problems so you won’t have to waste time searching for a fix. The founder of the company founded in May 2019 and is now working on developer tooling somewhere else. He says he is very much a tinkerer and optimizer, so finding better ways to do his own work is always on his mind.