Pointer Lock API: How to Control Mouse Cursor

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
. As it has recently unprefixed, you would currently declare it something like this, for example if you wanted to request pointer lock on a canvas element:
requestPointerLock()
canvas.requestPointerLock = canvas.requestPointerLock ||
canvas.mozRequestPointerLock;
canvas.requestPointerLock()
If a user has exited pointer lock via the default unlock gesture, or pointer lock has not previously been entered for this document, an event generated as a result of an engagement gesture must be received by the document before requestPointerLock will succeed. (from https://w3c.github.io/pointerlock/#extensions-to-the-element-interface)
interface, adding both a new property and a new method. The new property is used for accessing the currently locked element (if any), and is named
Document
and the new method on
pointerLockElement
is
Document
and, as the name implies, it is used to exit the pointer lock.
exitPointerLock()
property is useful for determining if any element is currently pointer locked (e.g., for doing a Boolean check) and also for obtaining a reference to the locked element, if any.
pointerLockElement
:
pointerLockElement
if(document.pointerLockElement === canvas ||
document.mozPointerLockElement === canvas) {
console.log('The pointer lock status is now locked');
} else {
console.log('The pointer lock status is now unlocked');
}
method is used to exit pointer lock, and like
Document.exitPointerLock()
, works asynchronously using the
requestPointerLock
and
pointerlockchange
events, which you'll see more about below.
pointerlockerror
document.exitPointerLock = document.exitPointerLock ||
document.mozExitPointerLock;
// Attempt to unlock
document.exitPointerLock();
,
requestPointerLock()
, the user pressing the ESC key, etc.—the
exitPointerLock()
event is dispatched to the
pointerlockchange
. This is a simple event and contains no extra data.
document
if ("onpointerlockchange" in document) {
document.addEventListener('pointerlockchange', lockChangeAlert, false);
} else if ("onmozpointerlockchange" in document) {
document.addEventListener('mozpointerlockchange', lockChangeAlert, false);
}
function lockChangeAlert() {
if(document.pointerLockElement === canvas ||
document.mozPointerLockElement === canvas) {
console.log('The pointer lock status is now locked');
// Do something useful in response
} else {
console.log('The pointer lock status is now unlocked');
// Do something useful in response
}
}
or
requestPointerLock()
, the
exitPointerLock()
event is dispatched to the
pointerlockerror
. This is a simple event and contains no extra data.
document
document.addEventListener('pointerlockerror', lockError, false);
document.addEventListener('mozpointerlockerror', lockError, false);
function lockError(e) {
alert("Pointer lock failed");
}
Note: until Firefox 50 the above events were prefixed with moz in Firefox.
interface with movement attributes. Two new attributes to mouse events—
MouseEvent
and
movementX
—provide the change in mouse positions.
movementY
properties,
MouseEvent
and
screenX
, which are stored in two subsequent
screenY
events, eNow and ePrevious. In other words, the Pointer lock parameter
mousemove
.
movementX = eNow.screenX - ePrevious.screenX
properties
MouseEvent
,
clientX
,
clientY
, and
screenX
are held constant, as if the mouse is not moving. The
screenY
and
movementX
properties continue to provide the mouse's change in position.
movementY
and
movementX
values if the mouse is continuously moving in a single direction. The concept of the mouse cursor does not exist and the cursor cannot move off the window or be clamped by a screen edge.
movementY
and
movementX
are valid regardless of the mouse lock state, and are available even when unlocked for convenience.
movementY
and
movementX
could be set to zero.
movementY
element. When you click the canvas, pointer lock is then used to remove the mouse pointer and allow you to move the ball directly using the mouse. Let's see how this works.
<canvas>
var x = 50;
var y = 50;
canvas.requestPointerLock = canvas.requestPointerLock ||
canvas.mozRequestPointerLock;
document.exitPointerLock = document.exitPointerLock ||
document.mozExitPointerLock;
method on the canvas when it is clicked, which initiates pointer lock.
requestPointerLock()
canvas.onclick = function() {
canvas.requestPointerLock();
}
. When this occurs, we run a function called
pointerlockchange
to handle the change.
lockChangeAlert()
// pointer lock event listener
// Hook pointer lock state change events for different browsers
document.addEventListener('pointerlockchange', lockChangeAlert, false);
document.addEventListener('mozpointerlockchange', lockChangeAlert, false);
function. If not, it removes the event listener again.
updatePosition()
function lockChangeAlert() {
if (document.pointerLockElement === canvas ||
document.mozPointerLockElement === canvas) {
console.log('The pointer lock status is now locked');
document.addEventListener("mousemove", updatePosition, false);
} else {
console.log('The pointer lock status is now unlocked');
document.removeEventListener("mousemove", updatePosition, false);
}
}
and
x
), and also includes
y
statements to check whether the ball has gone off the edges of the canvas. If so, it makes the ball wrap around to the opposite edge.
if()
call has previously been made, and if so, calls it again as required, and calls the
requestAnimationFrame()
function that updates the canvas scene. A tracker is also set up to write out the X and Y values to the screen, for reference.
canvasDraw()
var tracker = document.getElementById('tracker');
var animation;
function updatePosition(e) {
x += e.movementX;
y += e.movementY;
if (x > canvas.width + RADIUS) {
x = -RADIUS;
}
if (y > canvas.height + RADIUS) {
y = -RADIUS;
}
if (x < -RADIUS) {
x = canvas.width + RADIUS;
}
if (y < -RADIUS) {
y = canvas.height + RADIUS;
}
tracker.textContent = "X position: " + x + ", Y position: " + y;
if (!animation) {
animation = requestAnimationFrame(function() {
animation = null;
canvasDraw();
});
}
}
function draws the ball in the current
canvasDraw()
and
x
positions:
y
function canvasDraw() {
ctx.fillStyle = "black";
ctx.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
ctx.fillStyle = "#f00";
ctx.beginPath();
ctx.arc(x, y, RADIUS, 0, degToRad(360), true);
ctx.fill();
}
, is expected to appear in Chrome soon.
<iframe sandbox="allow-pointer-lock">