    Playwright vs Cypress for REST API Automated Tests: Who Comes Out on Top?by@bormando
    5,218 reads

    Playwright vs Cypress for REST API Automated Tests: Who Comes Out on Top?

    EN
    Cypress is a test automation framework with dual purpose - UI & API test coverage. Playwright has quite the same purpose, but it doesn’t come with any browsers out of a box - you have to install them with a separate command (if you want to). When it comes to lightweight and fastest tool - it'll be Playwright for sure, as it takes less time to install and doesn't consume additional resources for browsers to run, as it's needless regarding API testing.
    Dmitrii Bormotov HackerNoon profile picture

    @bormando

    Dmitrii Bormotov

    Head of QA @ OttoFeller, speaker, mentor, contributor

