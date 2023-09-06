Plaintiffs J. Doe 1 & J. Doe 2 Bring Class Action Complaint Against GitHub, Microsoft, and OpenAI

DOE v. Github (original complaint) Court Filing, retrieved on November 3, 2022 is part of You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 1 of 37. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. here INTRODUCTION Plaintiffs J. Doe 1 and J. Doe 2 (“Plaintiffs”), on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated, bring this Class Action Complaint (the “Complaint”) against Defendants GitHub, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; OpenAI, Inc.; OpenAI, L.P.; OpenAI GP, L.L.C.; OpenAI Startup Fund GP I, L.L.C.; OpenAI Startup Fund I, L.P.; and OpenAI Startup Fund Management, LLC[1] for violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. §§ 1201–1205 (the “DMCA”); violation of the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1125; violation of Unfair Competition law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200, et seq.; violation of the California Consumer Privacy Act, Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.150 (the “CCPA”); and Breach of Contract regarding the Suggested Licenses, GitHub’s Privacy Statement, and GitHub’s Terms of Service, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 22575–22579, Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.150. Plaintiffs and the Class also bring this Complaint against Defendants for their Tortious Interference in Plaintiffs’ Contractual Relationships; Fraud, and Negligence regarding handling of sensitive data. [1] GitHub, Inc. is referred to as “GitHub.” Microsoft Corporation is referred to as “Microsoft.” OpenAI, Inc.; OpenAI, L.P.; OpenAI GP, L.L.C.; OpenAI Startup Fund GP I, L.L.C.; OpenAI Startup Fund I, L.P.; and OpenAI Startup Fund Management, LLC are referred to collectively herein as “OpenAI.” Collectively, GitHub, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, OpenAI, Inc.; OpenAI, L.P.; OpenAI GP, L.L.C.; OpenAI Startup Fund GP I, L.L.C.; OpenAI Startup Fund I, L.P.; and OpenAI Startup Fund Management, LLC are referred to herein as “Defendants.” Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 3:22-cv-06823-KAW retrieved on September 5, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener