Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    AI-Generated Code and Copyright Infringement: Codex’s Attribution Problemby@legalpdf

    AI-Generated Code and Copyright Infringement: Codex’s Attribution Problem

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    GitHub Copilot, powered by a modified version of OpenAI Codex, assists users in writing code by generating suggestions in real time. However, it reproduces copyrighted code from educational materials without proper attribution or adherence to licenses. This has raised copyright concerns, as Copilot's output often closely resembles verbatim code from copyrighted sources like programming textbooks. The program's lack of attribution and license information potentially exposes users to legal issues, as they might unknowingly violate licensing terms. Unlike finding code in public repositories or original sources, Copilot's generated code omits license terms, leading users to assume unrestricted use. This practice highlights the need for addressing copyright considerations in AI-generated content.
    featured image - AI-Generated Code and Copyright Infringement: Codex’s Attribution Problem
    Create an image of a modern laptop with a sleek design. The laptop's screen should prominently display a clear and well-defined copyright symbol. via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-companies #tech-companies #github #openai
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.

    Receive Stories from @legalpdf

    react to story with heart
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    DOE v. Github: Code Stored on GitHub Ultimately Belong to Their Authors
    Published at Sep 06, 2023 by legalpdf #doe-vs-github
    Article Thumbnail
    Parag Agrawal's Undertaking to Repay Advancement of Expenses
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    What Ned Segal (the Former CFO of Twitter) Sent the Company
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Vijaya Gadde: The Letter They Sent to Twitter and What It Said
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by legalpdf #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Gall3ry Renovates the Web3 User Experience With Leading Technology: On-chain Content
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by gall3ry #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!