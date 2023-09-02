AI-Generated Code and Copyright Infringement: Codex’s Attribution Problem

Too Long; Didn't Read GitHub Copilot, powered by a modified version of OpenAI Codex, assists users in writing code by generating suggestions in real time. However, it reproduces copyrighted code from educational materials without proper attribution or adherence to licenses. This has raised copyright concerns, as Copilot's output often closely resembles verbatim code from copyrighted sources like programming textbooks. The program's lack of attribution and license information potentially exposes users to legal issues, as they might unknowingly violate licensing terms. Unlike finding code in public repositories or original sources, Copilot's generated code omits license terms, leading users to assume unrestricted use. This practice highlights the need for addressing copyright considerations in AI-generated content.