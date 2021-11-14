Physical Proximity Will no Longer be Necessary For Social Interaction with the Metaverse
Why should we be limited by distance and space of the physical world as well as our incredible resource impact building so many physical goods? The metaverse feels like a natural adjacent experience to the real world. It won’t be a light switch where suddenly the metaverse is there but more of a continuum where more and richer immersive experiences will be possible and an increasing amount of economic activity will take place there much like the growth of eCommerce.
