Pet Projects are Fun

Parsing, syntax analysis, or syntactic analysis is the process of analyzing a string of symbols, either in natural language, computer languages or data structures, conforming to the rules of a formal grammar. The term parsing comes from Latin pars (orationis), meaning part (of speech).
module github.com/matang28/go-latest
go 1.13
require (
github.com/some/dependency1 v1.2.3
github.com/some/dependency2 v5.1.0 // indirect
)
replace github.com/some/dependency1 => github.com/some/dependency1@dev latest
,
module
,
go
,
require
.
replace
,
github.com/some/dependency1
.
1.13
,
v1.2.3
.
v1.4.21-haijkjasd9ijasd
, whitespaces, line-terminators and tabs.
=> , // , ( , )
files follows some basic rules:
go.mod
directive.
module
directive.
go
directive.
require
directive.
replace
directive.
exclude
grammar GoMod;
// A source file should be structured in the following way:
sourceFile : moduleDecl stmt* EOF;
stmt : (versionDecl | reqDecl | repDecl | excDecl);
// The module directive:
moduleDecl : 'module' STRING;
// The version directive:
versionDecl : 'go' STRING;
// The require directive, it can be either a single line:
// require github.com/some/dep1 OR multi line:
// require (
// github.com/some/dep1
// github.com/some/dep2
// )
reqDecl : 'require' dependency
| 'require (' dependency* ')'
;
// The replace directive:
repDecl : 'replace' STRING '=>' dependency;
// The exclude directive:
excDecl : 'exclude' dependency;
dependency : STRING version comment?;
version : VERSION | 'latest';
comment : '//' STRING;
VERSION : [v]STRING+;
STRING : [a-zA-Z0-9_+.@/-]+;
WS : [ \n\r\t\u000C]+ -> skip;
// The root level object that represents a go.mod file
type GoModFile struct {
Module string
Statements []Statement
}
type Statement struct {
GoVersion *string
Requirements []Dependency
Replacements []Replacement
Excludes []Dependency
}
// A struct that represents a go.mod dependency
type Dependency struct {
ModuleName string
Version string
Comment *string
}
// A struct that represents a replace directive
type Replacement struct {
FromModule string
ToModule Dependency
}
import (
"github.com/alecthomas/participle/lexer"
)
// The lexer uses named regex groups to tokenize the input:
var iniLexer = lexer.Must(lexer.Regexp(
/* We want to ignore these characters, so no name needed */
`([\s\n\r\t]+)` +
/* Parentheses [(,)]*/
`|(?P<Parentheses>[\(\)])` +
/* Arrow [=>]*/
`|(?P<Arrow>(=>))` +
/* Version [v STRING] */
`|(?P<Version>[v][a-zA-Z0-9_\+\.@\-\/]+)` +
/* String [a-z,A-Z,0-9,_,+,.,@,-,/]+ */
`|(?P<String>[a-zA-Z0-9_\+\.@\-\/]+)`,
))
will try to match the symbol
"module"
.
module
to capture expression (i.e named group defined in our lexer), for example
@
will match the
@String
symbol and extract it into the struct field.
String
to let the underlaying struct to match the input, this is useful when you have multiple alternatives for a rule.
@@
to match zero or more,
*
to match at least one,
+
to match zero or one, etc...
?
// The root level object that represents a go.mod file
type GoModFile struct {
Module string `"module" @String`
Statements []Statement `@@*`
}
type Statement struct {
GoVersion *string `( "go" @String )`
Requirements []Dependency `| (("require" "(" @@* ")") | ("require" @@))`
Replacements []Replacement `| (("replace" "(" @@* ")") | ("replace" @@))`
Excludes []Dependency `| (("exclude" "(" @@* ")") | ("exclude" @@))`
}
// A struct that represents a go.mod dependency
type Dependency struct {
ModuleName string `@String`
Version string `(@Version | @"latest")`
Comment *string `("//" @String)?`
}
// A struct that represents a replace directive
type Replacement struct {
FromModule string `@String "=>"`
ToModule Dependency `@@`
}
func Parse(source string) (*GoModFile, error) {
p, err := participle.Build(&GoModFile{},
participle.Lexer(iniLexer),
)
if err != nil {
return nil, err
}
ast := &GoModFile{}
err = p.ParseString(source, ast)
return ast, err
}
func TestParse_WithMultipleRequirements(t *testing.T) {
file, err := Parse(`
module github.com/matang28/go-latest
go 1.12
require (
github.com/bla1/bla1 v1.23.1 // indirect
github.com/bla2/bla2 v2.25.8-20190701-fuasdjhasd8
)
`)
assert.Nil(t, err)
assert.NotNil(t, file)
assert.EqualValues(t, "github.com/matang28/go-latest", file.Module)
assert.EqualValues(t, "1.12", *file.GoVersion)
assert.EqualValues(t, 2, len(file.Requirements))
assert.EqualValues(t, "github.com/bla1/bla1", file.Requirements[0].ModuleName)
assert.EqualValues(t, "v1.23.1", file.Requirements[0].Version)
assert.EqualValues(t, "indirect", *file.Requirements[0].Comment)
assert.EqualValues(t, "github.com/bla2/bla2", file.Requirements[1].ModuleName)
assert.EqualValues(t, "v2.25.8-20190701-fuasdjhasd8", file.Requirements[1].Version)
assert.Nil(t, file.Requirements[1].Comment)
assert.Nil(t, file.Replacements)
}
files for the examples wasn’t accidental, the tool I’ve decided to build is a simple automation tool. If you use Go in your organization you probably know that editing
go.mod
file manually can be tedious.
go.mod
to the rescue!
go-latest
will scan for
go-latest
files recursively, patching every dependency that matches your query to latest .
go.mod
.
├── go.mod
├── subModule1
│ └── go.mod
└── subModule2
└── go.mod
$> go-latest ”organization.com” .