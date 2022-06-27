Persona 5's Phantom Thieves Join Alchemy Stars for Royal Crossover Event in July

Global publisher Level Infinite and developer TourDog Studio revealed this week that The Phantom Thieves of Persona 5 are joining Alchemy Stars in a special collaboration called the Royal Crossover Event. The special event is slated to begin in July.

The Persona 5 Royal collaboration will be a limited-time event for Alchemy Star. For the Royal Crossover Event, several characters from the acclaimed JRPG franchise will be transported to the world of Alchemy Stars under strange circumstances.

Players will have to uncover the mystery surrounding why the Phantom Thieves have been sent to the world of Astra by playing Alchemy Stars. Additionally, more new characters, unlockables, and purchasable content will be available for the duration of the Royal Crossover Event.

The Phantom Thieves of Persona 5 definitely appear to be a good fit for Alchemy stars with its anime look and style. Alchemy Stars mixes RPG, "Gacha," and strategy elements. Players in the game are challenged to collect unique characters, form an ideal party, and battle utilizing tile-connecting gameplay. Character attributes have to be matched with the correct colored tiles to unleash various special attacks. Additionally, players have the ability to change their leaders on multiple occasions to vary up their strategic, tactical, and gameplay experience.

Alchemy Stars is set in a world where light and darkness collide in the realm of Astra. Aurorians and Caelestites lived together in harmony for hundreds of years. They are then pitted against a mysterious threat: evil creatures called Eclipsites who have been sent to exterminate the Caelestites. The game features six distinct factions and exotic locations, including a bustling metropolis underneath Astra's surface, a remote dwelling in the mountains, and more.

Alchemy Stars and its first Anniversary update are available now as a free download for Android and iOS devices on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. You can check out a preview video for the game's first-anniversary event below:

