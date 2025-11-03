Perplexity Links With Getty Images Under Major Global Licensing Pact

Getty Images and AI search startup Perplexity signed a global multi‑year licensing agreement that grants Perplexity the rights to display Getty’s editorial and creative image library across its search and discovery tools. ReutersThe deal includes API access to Getty’s visuals, enabling Perplexity to pull licensed images directly and display them with proper attribution and source links.Getty’s shares jumped after the announcement, underscoring investor confidence in the strategy of content owners monetizing assets via AI partnerships.The agreement comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI firms’ use of copyrighted content, and signals a shift toward licensing models in the industry. Reuters