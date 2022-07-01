Permanent File Storage for Web3 Apps With Arweave, Bundlr, Next.js, RainbowKit, and Wagmi

In this article, I will be showing you how to create a Dapp that allows us to store data on the Arweave network, using bundlr on testnet. We will be using Nextjs, Chakra UI, RainbowKit and RainbowKit. Bundlr has a devnet which allows you to use devnet/testnet cryptocurrency networks to pay for storage. The devnet node behaves exactly as a mainnet node - other than data is never moved to Arweaves and will be cleared from Bundlr after a week.

In this article, I will be showing you how to create a Dapp that allows us to store data on the Arweave network, using bundlr on testnet. Before going forward, let’s see what are we going to build today.





https://www.loom.com/share/808aff5aa5d84ead93c106cfb96ff05f?t=70





Here is the deployed link if you want to try it out: https://bundlr-arweave.netlify.app/

Tech Stack and Libraries I’ve Used:

Nextjs

Chakra UI

RainbowKit

Wagmi

Bundlr Client



Well, Well, Let’s Go Through What Is Arweave and Bundlr First (From the Doc). If you enjoy videos like me, here is a video for you:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQbwiiXMtMo





Arweave makes information permanence sustainable. Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever — for the very first time.

Bundlr makes web3 data storage on Arweave accessible by making it as fast, easy, and reliable as traditional data storage. Arweave is the only truly decentralized, permanent data storage solution.

Bundlr increases the number of transactions conducted on Arweave by 4,000% without sacrificing security or usability and is around ~3,000x faster at uploading data.





Bundlr currently accounts for over 90% of data uploaded to Arweave. It enables infinite scalability and enables instant and guaranteed transaction finality. It is a multichain solution and is compatible with leading blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, and many more.

Steps We Have to Follow to Upload to Arweave using Bundlr

Connect wallet Initialize the Bundlr client Add funds ($BNDLR tokens) Upload the files



Note: we will be bulding this app on polygon mumbai testnet. Bundlr has a devnet which allows you to use devnet/testnet cryptocurrency networks to pay for storage. The devnet node behaves exactly as a mainnet node - other than data is never moved to Arweave and will be cleared from Bundlr after a week.

Let's Get Building

Keep the completed code open on the side for a better understanding Github.





1. Setting up the project

Setup a Nextjs project with tailwind CSS and Chakra UIYou can use create-web3-frontend package to get done with setup quickly or just clone this project repo. Also, install these two dependencies



yarn add @bundlr-network/client bignumber.js

2. Connect wallet

As we are using Rainbow kit this step is very easy in index.tsx



const Home: NextPage = () => { const { data } = useAccount(); if (!data) { return ( <div className='justify-center items-center h-screen flex '> <VStack gap={8}> <Text className='text-4xl font-bold'> Connect your wallet first </Text> <ConnectButton /> </VStack> </div> ) } if (activeChain && activeChain.id !== chainId.polygonMumbai) { return ( <div className='justify-center items-center h-screen flex '> <VStack gap={8}> <Text className='text-4xl font-bold'> Opps, wrong network!! Switch to Polygon Mumbai Testnet </Text> <ConnectButton /> </VStack> </div> ) } }





And with these 5–6 lines of code, we are done with connecting the wallet 🎉





We have also added a condition to check if a user is on the Mumbai test, as we will be using polygon Mumbai testnet for this article. In _app.jsx while configuring Rainbow kit we have configures it for using polygon Mumbai testnet



const { chains, provider } = configureChains( [chain.polygonMumbai], [ jsonRpcProvider({ rpc: () => ({ http: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_ALCHEMY_RPC_URL }) }), publicProvider(), ] );





So, Rainbow kit will also take care of changing the network for us, this is how this warning will look like

3. Initializing the Bundlr

Let’s create a context for bundlr, so we can maintain all bundlr related logic form there. Create bundlr.context.tsx . Inside this file let's create the context now, you can see the completed version of the file here



import { WebBundlr } from '@bundlr-network/client'; import { useToast } from '@chakra-ui/react'; import BigNumber from 'bignumber.js'; import { providers, utils } from 'ethers'; import React, { createContext, useContext, useEffect, useState } from 'react' const BundlrContext = createContext<IBundlrHook>({ initialiseBundlr: async () => { }, fundWallet: (_: number) => { }, balance: '', uploadFile: async (_file) => { }, bundlrInstance: null }); const BundlrContextProvider = ({ children }: any): JSX.Element => { const toast = useToast() const [bundlrInstance, setBundlrInstance] = useState<WebBundlr>(); const [balance, setBalance] = useState<string>(''); useEffect(() => { if (bundlrInstance) { fetchBalance(); } }, [bundlrInstance]) const initialiseBundlr = async () => { const provider = new providers.Web3Provider(window.ethereum as any); await provider._ready(); const bundlr = new WebBundlr( "https://devnet.bundlr.network", "matic", provider, { providerUrl: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_ALCHEMY_RPC_URL, } ); await bundlr.ready(); setBundlrInstance(bundlr); } async function fundWallet(amount: number) { try { if (bundlrInstance) { if (!amount) return const amountParsed = parseInput(amount) if (amountParsed) { toast({ title: "Adding funds please wait", status: "loading" }) let response = await bundlrInstance.fund(amountParsed) console.log('Wallet funded: ', response) toast({ title: "Funds added", status: "success" }) } fetchBalance() } } catch (error) { console.log("error", error); toast({ title: error.message || "Something went wrong!", status: "error" }) } } function parseInput(input: number) { const conv = new BigNumber(input).multipliedBy(bundlrInstance!.currencyConfig.base[1]) if (conv.isLessThan(1)) { console.log('error: value too small') toast({ title: "Error: value too small", status: "error" }) return } else { return conv } } async function fetchBalance() { if (bundlrInstance) { const bal = await bundlrInstance.getLoadedBalance(); console.log("bal: ", utils.formatEther(bal.toString())); setBalance(utils.formatEther(bal.toString())); } } async function uploadFile(file) { try { let tx = await bundlrInstance.uploader.upload(file, [{ name: "Content-Type", value: "image/png" }]) return tx; } catch (error) { toast({ title: error.message || "Something went wrong!", status: "error" }) } } return ( <BundlrContext.Provider value={{ initialiseBundlr, fundWallet, balance, uploadFile, bundlrInstance }}> {children} </BundlrContext.Provider> ) } export default BundlrContextProvider; export const useBundler = () => { return useContext(BundlrContext); }





For initializing the Bundlr we will be using initialiseBundlr the method from the code above

and the code is also pretty straightforward



const bundlr = new WebBundlr( "https://devnet.bundlr.network", "matic", provider, { providerUrl: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_ALCHEMY_RPC_URL, } ); await bundlr.ready(); setBundlrInstance(bundlr);





We are creating an instance of the Bundlr client and storing it in a state variable. Read more about bundlr client. For using Bundlr with testnet read here





In order to use the devnet, you need to use https://devnet.bundlr.network as the node and set the provider url to a correct testnet/devnet RPC endpoint for the given chain.





Our, RPC URL will look something like this, as we will be using polygon testnet



NEXT_PUBLIC_ALCHEMY_RPC_URL=https://polygon-mumbai.g.alchemy.com/v2/{{alchemy_project_id}}





Read, about all the supported currencies/ networks by bundlr here .





4. Add funds ($BNDLR tokens) 💸

We already have data about our balance in the bundlr context, and we also have a method fundWallet which we will be using to add the funds. Adding funds is also pretty straightforward, just use the fund method on the bundlrInstance and pass the amount you want to fund the wallet with



let response = await bundlrInstance.fund(amountParsed)





In index.tsx , make these changes



const Home: NextPage = () => { const { initialiseBundlr, bundlrInstance, balance } = useBundler(); ... // at last if (!balance || Number(balance) <= 0) { return ( <div className='justify-center items-center h-screen flex '> <VStack gap={8}> <ConnectButton /> <Text className='text-4xl font-bold'> Opps, out of funds!, let's add some </Text> <FundWallet /> </VStack> </div> ) } }





Now let’s create the <FundWallet /> component. Create components/FundWallet.tsx



import React from 'react' import { Button, NumberDecrementStepper, NumberIncrementStepper, NumberInput, NumberInputField, NumberInputStepper, Text, VStack } from '@chakra-ui/react' import { useBundler } from '@/state/bundlr.context'; const FundWallet = () => { const { fundWallet, balance } = useBundler(); const [value, setValue] = React.useState('0.02') return ( <div className='mt-12'> <VStack gap={6}> <Text fontSize={'xl'}> Your current balace is: {balance || 0} $BNDLR </Text> <NumberInput className='mx-auto' step={0.01} defaultValue={value} onChange={(valueString) => setValue(valueString)} > <NumberInputField /> <NumberInputStepper > <NumberIncrementStepper /> <NumberDecrementStepper /> </NumberInputStepper> </NumberInput> <Button onClick={() => fundWallet(+value)}>💸 Add Fund</Button> </VStack> </div> ) } export default FundWallet

5. Upload images 📷

Now, as we’ve already added the funds, now we can upload the images (or any other files), to the Arweave network. In index.tsx , add the following code at the end of the file



return ( <div className='justify-center items-center h-screen flex'> <Stack direction={['column', 'row']} justifyContent={'space-around'} width={'full'} alignItems={'center'}> <VStack gap={8}> <ConnectButton /> <FundWallet /> </VStack> <VStack gap={8}> <Text fontSize={'4xl'}> Select Image To Upload </Text> <UploadImage /> </VStack> </Stack> </div> );





Now, let’s create the <UploadImage /> component



import React from 'react' import { Box, Button, Text } from '@chakra-ui/react'; import { useBundler } from '@/state/bundlr.context'; import { useRef, useState } from 'react'; const UploadImage = () => { const { uploadFile } = useBundler(); const [URI, setURI] = useState('') const [file, setFile] = useState<Buffer>() const [image, setImage] = useState('') const hiddenFileInput = useRef(null); function onFileChange(e: any) { const file = e.target.files[0] if (file) { const image = URL.createObjectURL(file) setImage(image) let reader = new FileReader() reader.onload = function () { if (reader.result) { setFile(Buffer.from(reader.result as any)) } } reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file) } } const handleClick = event => { hiddenFileInput.current.click(); }; const handleUpload = async () => { const res = await uploadFile(file); setURI(`http://arweave.net/${res.data.id}`) } return ( <div className='flex flex-col mt-20 justify-center items-center w-full'> <Button onClick={handleClick} className='mb-4'> {image ? 'Change Selection' : 'Select Image'} </Button> <input accept="image/png, image/gif, image/jpeg" type="file" ref={hiddenFileInput} onChange={onFileChange} style={{ display: 'none' }} /> { image && <Box display='flex' alignItems='center' justifyContent='center' width='100%' py={40} bgImage={`url('${image}')`} bgPosition='center' bgRepeat='no-repeat' mb={2} > <button className='bg-gray-200 rounded px-8 py-2 text-black hover:bg-gray-100' onClick={handleUpload}>Upload File</button> </Box> } { URI && <Text className='mt-4'> <Text fontSize='xl'> Uploaded File:</Text> <a href={URI} target="_blank">{URI}</a> </Text> } </div> ) } export default UploadImage





And, with this in place, we can now upload the files to the Arweave network 🚀

Further Improvement:

Right now we are only uploading images, we can add support for other formats as well (video, audio, anything) Store URLs of uploaded images with wallet address in Supabase and show the list of files previously uploaded by users when they connect their wallet



Completed code: GitHub





Also published here.