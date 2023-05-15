HackerNoon Raises $250k at $50M Valuation From Forward Research

the leading R&D firm for the , purchased 5,728 shares of common stock shares at , a $50M pre-money valuation. Forward Research Arweave ecosystem HackerNoon $42.55 per share This is great news for our shareholders, who’ve previously purchased shares at the and at the , which was the last issuing of new HackerNoon shares. 2019 equity crowdfunding price of $8.20 2020 strategic investment price of $11.35 HackerNoon agreed to . This ensures that HackerNoon, who recently exceeded one billion words published, and it’s contributing writers, will have for all their stories. back up the HackerNoon library on Arweave Web3 backups Pioneering Text Preservation with Arweave Your stories should last forever. HackerNoon not only publishes about , , and , but also works to integrate our publishing system with the emerging technologies that will make the next internet. We’re aiming to partner with products and companies like Arweave, who’ve made technological breakthroughs in digital publishing. blockchain cryptocurrencies web3 “We backed up the entire HackerNoon library on Arweave for about $58,” said . “We’re still in the very early days of a truly decentralized internet, but when it comes to hosting and distributing digital text, we’re thrilled to be a small part of driving that cost towards zero.” HackerNoon Founder & CEO David Smooke Stories are how we learn. Stories have the power to inspire, to guide, to change lives. We are working to make HackerNoon stories last forever. More Web3 Integrations Already Live on HackerNoon Before this partnership, we’ve built and integrated functions to further HackerNoon’s journey into the world of Web3. Signup / Login with Wallet 1.0 is email, 2.0 is social, and 3.0 is the digital wallet. Really exciting for readers, writers, and partners to be able to use all HackerNoon has to offer with just a 3.0 identity. and NFTs as Profile Photos Story Embeds People can embeds NFTs into HackerNoon stories and use them as their profile avatars, which show up bordered by the notorious identity hexagon. Noonies Tech Awards NFT Badges Our yearly tech awards come with many prizes, including original NFT badge for all the winners to signify and preserve their accomplishments. : ex , , Crypto Data Price Pages $BTC $ETH $AR These coin price pages combine curated stories with timely data to form a qualitative and quantitate hub about each top cryptocurrency. Web3 Writing Contests By publishing with web3 tags, contributors enter to win prizes from paying customers such as Sandbox, Sora, Coinsbee, NOWpayments and Avalanche. : ex , Blockchain games rankings Axie Infinity Gods Unchained We monitor and measure the world’s most-trending blockchain games based on internet traction and blockchain activity. Publishing More Web3 And of course everyday, publishing more , , , , , and related stories :-) ai blockchain cryptocurrency decentralization web3 One of the most important things we think Web3 can help us achieve is preservation. With our partnership with Arweave, and the other integrations, we are working to further decentralize the HackerNoon, making us a more community-driven, trustworthy and sustainable place to read, write, learn and publish. About HackerNoon How hackers start their afternoons. We are an open and international community of 35,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Smooke. . HackerNoon’s built for technologists to read, write, and publish. Learn more about what humans think of HackerNoon About Arweave The Arweave network is like Bitcoin, but for data: A permanent and decentralized web inside an open ledger. Permanent storage has many applications: from the preservation of humanity's most important data, to the hosting of truly decentralized and provably neutral web apps. The Arweave protocol is stable, mature and widely adopted. It acts as a map that points you to places you can learn about, use and build on Arweave. In the comments below, let us know what you think of these integrations and what other Web3 integrations you’d like to see us roll out.