Performance Anxiety Amongst Employees and How to Overcome It

Too Long; Didn't Read Most Americans have experienced an increase in stress, anxiety, and nervousness during the past year. Being anxious all the time can ruin productivity and take a negative toll on a person’s career in the long run. Performance anxiety at work is an apprehension about how the rest of the office sees their working capabilities. It can eventually cause fatigue and panic attacks at work. It's possible that thoughts of insecurities relate to criticism and performance anxiety. Managing performance anxiety can benefit greatly from team-building activities.