Pempaltes Boilerplates Introduction: How To Bootstrap your Dev Environment
Software Developer from monday to friday (Healthcare sector), Game Developer in free time
Pemplates
allows you to search for project templates on github
, bootstraping your productivity from "I have to setup everything from scratch" to "This is template
I need, so I can start working on my project".
The use case behind this project is: "I want to create a desktop app using Electron and Svelte, but I have no idea how to setup everything". I went online and found a really good project
that served as the starting point for Electron and Svelte app. But it took sometime to find it, so I decided to create Pemplates: a search engine for starter-kits, templates, ecc.
How it works
- Choose what you want to search (templates, biolerplate, starter-kit)
- Enter keywords (ex: react electron)
- Press enter or click search button
- Choose the template from the list (list is ordered by stars count)
- Choose between git clone or degit
- By clicking on one of those the command will be copied tou your clipboard.
- Open terminal and execute the copied command in order to create a project.
- Start developing
Final words
