Paypal Integration Package Built With PHP

Software Engineer and techprenuer with passion of helping entreprenuers and small businesses using Technology
Due to the high demand in requests for PayPal integration in some of the projects that I am working on, I decided to build a component package. This package is built on the PHP Laravel framework.
The package can be found on github https://github.com/dbrax/paypal-laravel.
Here is a short documentation of how to install and use the package:
Laravel Version: => 7.1PHP Version: => 7.1
You can install the package via composer:
composer require epmnzava/paypal-laravel
Add the service provider to the providers array in config/app.php:
"Epmnzava\PaypalLaravel\PaypalLaravelServiceProvider"::class
Add the facade to the aliases array in config/app.php:
'Paypal'=>Epmnzava\PaypalLaravel\PaypalLaravelFacade::class,
Publish the configuration file and migrations by running the provided console command:
php artisan vendor:publish --provider="Epmnzava\PaypalLaravel\PaypalLaravelServiceProvider"
your provided paypal client id.
PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID
your provided paypal client secret.
PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET
your redirect url.
PAYPAL_REDIRECT_URL
your cancel url.
PAYPAL_CANCEL_URL
your environment either test or production.
PAYPAL_ENVIRONMENT
currency put TZS for Tanzanian Shillings.
PAYPAL_CURRENCY_CODE
your organization name.
PAYPAL_ORG_NAME
namespace App\Http\Controllers;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use Paypal;
class TestController extends Controller
{
public function simplepay_by_paypal(){
$response=Paypal::CreatePayment("5","0","0","1","Payment for basket ball");
$payment_id=$response["order_id"];
return redirect($response["checkout_link"]);
If you have faced any errors or issues please let me know: mail [email protected]
Cheers!