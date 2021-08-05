Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logo“Pay Want You Want” Model Got Us $1M Donations for Online Courses by@pogulyaev

“Pay Want You Want” Model Got Us $1M Donations for Online Courses

image
HYLS Hacker Noon profile picture

@pogulyaevHYLS

We are a donation-based online course platform that has already attracted $1M of donations from 90K users.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
What We Can Learn From Great Examples of Conversational User Interface by @WotNot
#chatbots
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
Top 5 Career Options and Online Courses for Python Developers (2021) by @prajwalcarnileo
#python

Tags

#edtech#startup#online-courses#self-improvement#donation#hackernoon-top-story#how-to-start-an-edtech-startup#founder-stories
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.