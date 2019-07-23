Top 5 Nonprofits (NGOs) that Accept Cryptocurrency as Donation
Due to the irreversibility, transparency, and security of global transactions, cryptocurrency has become a best way to donate internationally.
Unfortunately, only a few nonprofit organisations (or NGOs) have begun accepting cryptocurrency as donation.
To help encourage individuals to give their crypto to organisations that are creating a difference within the world, here's a list of some crypto-accepting nonprofits. Note: every organisation accepts crypto to varying degrees.
1. Archive.org - Internet Archive
2. fsf.org - Free Software Foundation
Know of a nonprofit/NGO where cryptocurrency is accepted that you'd like to add to this list?
Leave a link in the comments, and we’ll take a glance. Happy donating!
