Top 5 Nonprofits (NGOs) that Accept Cryptocurrency as Donation

David Smith

Due to the irreversibility, transparency, and security of global transactions, cryptocurrency has become a best way to donate internationally.

Unfortunately, only a few nonprofit organisations (or NGOs) have begun accepting cryptocurrency as donation.

To help encourage individuals to give their crypto to organisations that are creating a difference within the world, here's a list of some crypto-accepting nonprofits. Note: every organisation accepts crypto to varying degrees.

1. Archive.org - Internet Archive

2. fsf.org - Free Software Foundation

3. Tor Project - https://www.torproject.org/

4. Tuna Panda - https://tunapanda.org/

5. Red Cross - https://www.redcross.org/

Know of a nonprofit/NGO where cryptocurrency is accepted that you'd like to add to this list?

Leave a link in the comments, and we’ll take a glance. Happy donating!

