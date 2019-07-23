Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoTop 5 Nonprofits (NGOs) that Accept Cryptocurrency as Donation by@davidsmith

Top 5 Nonprofits (NGOs) that Accept Cryptocurrency as Donation

Author profile picture

@davidsmithDavid Smith

Entrepreneur | CEO | Blockchain Enthusiast

Due to the irreversibility, transparency, and security of global transactions, cryptocurrency has become a best way to donate internationally.
Unfortunately, only a few nonprofit organisations (or NGOs) have begun accepting cryptocurrency as donation.
To help encourage individuals to give their crypto to organisations that are creating a difference within the world, here's a list of some crypto-accepting nonprofits. Note: every organisation accepts crypto to varying degrees.

1. Archive.org - Internet Archive

Link to Donate - https://archive.org/donate/cryptocurrency/
2. fsf.org - Free Software Foundation
Link to Donate - https://my.fsf.org/donate
3. Tor Project - https://www.torproject.org/
Link to Donate - https://donate.torproject.org/cryptocurrency
4. Tuna Panda - https://tunapanda.org/
Link to Donate - https://tunapanda.org/contribute/
5. Red Cross - https://www.redcross.org/
Link to Donate - https://bitpay.com/520663/donate

Know of a nonprofit/NGO where cryptocurrency is accepted that you'd like to add to this list?

Leave a link in the comments, and we’ll take a glance. Happy donating!

Related

Tags

#cryptocurrency#donation#nonprofit#ngo#hackernoon-top-story#cryptocurrency-donations#accepting-crypto-donations#latest-tech-stories
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!