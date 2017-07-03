Party Video… and What Happens After You Publish w/ Hacker Noon?

867 reads Mohit Mamoria had been searching and searching for a home for his tech story. Top tech publication after top tech publication kept rejecting his story. We published it on Hacker Noon: WTF is The Blockchain? The ultimate 3500-word guide in plain English. In less than a week, it’s garnered 1,000+ recommendation & 33,000 pageviews. You can now also read this story on The Next Web, trending in 5 LinkedIn Pulse categories, and other tech outlets.

@ David David Smooke Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

What Happens After You Publish with Hacker Noon?

New Hacker Noon contributor Mohit Mamoria had been searching and searching for a home for his tech story. Top tech publication after top tech publication kept rejecting his story. But why? Stories that make complex ideas more accessible are very valuable. You don’t have to be a famous investor or entrepreneur to tell a great story. We published it on Hacker Noon: WTF is The Blockchain? The ultimate 3500-word guide in plain English. In less than a week, it’s garnered 1,000+ recommendation & 33,000+ pageviews. And those top tech publications that rejected it? They’re now asking to republish it. You can now also read this story on The Next Web, trending in 5 LinkedIn Pulse categories, and other tech outlets.

What Should You Read on Hacker Noon this Week?

