Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoPair Programming and Code Reviews Can Work, Sometimes. by@joemerchant

Pair Programming and Code Reviews Can Work, Sometimes.

image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture
Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
What We Can Learn From Great Examples of Conversational User Interface by @WotNot
#chatbots
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular

Tags

#programming#code-quality#code-review#pair-programming#remote-pairing#pair-programming-can-work#code-reviews-can-work#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.