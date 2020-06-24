Our Tech Stories Tab Is Now In the Google Chrome Web Store

@ hackernoon hackernoon our staff to writers ratio is 1 to 1428. Welcome home, Hackers.

Tech Stories Tab saves you from typing the 14 characters of "hackernoon.com" every time you open a new tab,” said Hacker Noon CPO Dane Lyons , a bit tongue in cheek. “I expect V2 to include more technology sources, a search filter, and possibly the ability to personalize your new tab by following tags.”

What kind of stories should people expect in their Tech Stories Tab? Here are some top stories from Q2 2020:

Hacker Noon’s new tab Chrome Extension makes it easy for you to stay in-the-loop with what’s ~really~ going on in tech today—as told by the hackers building, buying, hodling, founding, and funding our collective futures.

Hacker Noon has covered 18k+ tech topics , published 12k+ contributing writers, and serves 4 million monthly readers. Give yourself the gift of good tech storytelling: be the first to know everytime a new featured post is published on the world’s greenest indie tech site.

Tags