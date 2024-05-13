Optimizing Swift Code: Structure-Oriented Programming or Protocol-Oriented Programming?





In this article, we will look at the main aspects of structure-oriented programming: how to write code according to the SOLID principles without using protocols and without losing abstraction.





The Structure Oriented Programming paradigm is based on the fact that a structure can replace any protocol.





The advantage of this approach is performance. Since the structure-oriented approach is based on structures that use static dispatch, the dispatch speed will significantly differ from protocols with dynamic dispatch in the protocol-oriented approach.





1. Replacing a protocol with an equivalent structure

Let’s start by trying to replace the protocol with an equivalent structure.





In the protocol-oriented approach, the protocol itself allows abstraction from the implementation.





In the structure-oriented approach, generics and closures help to provide abstraction.





Consider, as an example, the composition of a protocol and a class, in which the protocol provides the square of a number for any object that will conform to this protocol:





// Abstraction protocol RegularProtocol { var sqrValue: Int { get } } // Object class RegularClass { let value: Int init(value: Int) { self.value = value } } // Realization extension RegularClass: RegularProtocol { var sqrValue: Int { value * value } } let onbject = RegularClass(value: 25) print(onbject.sqrValue)





Thus, the extension to the protocol adopt RegularProtocol .





For a structure-oriented approach, the above would look like this:





// Abstraction struct RegularStruct<AdoptedObject> { var sqrValue: (AdoptedObject) -> Int init(sqrValue: @escaping (AdoptedObject) -> Int) { self.sqrValue = sqrValue } } // Object class RegularClass { let value: Int init(value: Int) { self.value = value } } // Realization extension RegularStruct where AdoptedObject == RegularClass { init() { sqrValue = { object in object.value * object.value } } } let onbject = RegularStruct<RegularClass>() print(onbject.sqrValue(.init(value: 25)))





2. Covering all kinds of cases

To understand how to use the structure-oriented approach in practice, let’s consider the most likely cases of using the protocol:





Computed property Property with getter and setter Static property Regular method Static function Function with an associated value Parent protocol function when inheriting protocols



For the protocol-oriented approach all these cases are presented below:





protocol ProtocolExample: ParentProtocolExpample { // 1 var getVariable: Int { get } // 2 var getSetVariable: Int { get set } // 3 static var staticVariable: Int { get } // 4 func regularFunction(value: Int) -> Bool // 5 static func staticFunction(value: Int) -> Bool // 6 associatedtype Value func assosiatedFunction(value: Value) -> Bool } protocol ParentProtocolExample { // 7 func inheritedFunction() -> String }





An equivalent composition for a structure-oriented approach looks like this:





struct StructExample<AdoptedObject, Value> { // 1 var getVariable: (_ object: AdoptedObject) -> Int // 2 var setVariable: (_ object: AdoptedObject, Int) -> Void // 3 var staticVariable: () -> Int // 4 var regularFunction: (_ object: AdoptedObject, _ value: Int) -> Bool // 5 var staticFunction: (_ value: Int) -> Bool // 6 var assosiatedFunction: (_ object: AdoptedObject, _ value: Value) -> Bool // 7 var parentStruct: ParentStructExample<AdoptedObject> var inheritedFunction: () -> String } struct ParentStructExample<AdoptedObject> { var inheritedFunction: () -> String }





3. Performance benefits

The effect of the implementation was tested with XCTest and the Optimization Level flags — Fastest, Smallest [-Os] and showed that dispatching is 3–4 times faster for the structure-oriented approach.





The Protocol-oriented approach:

The Structure-oriented approach:





