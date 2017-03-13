Optical Character Recognition Using One-Shot Learning, RNN, and TensorFlow

5,709 reads CNN.com will feature iReporter photos in a weekly Travel Snapshots gallery. Please submit your best shots of our featured destinations for next week. Visit CNN iReport.com/Travel next Wednesday for a new gallery of snapshots. Visit www.dailyimpact.com for a gallery next week for snapshots of places to go next week in the gallery.com. Submit photos of your favorite destinations to see next week's gallery next Wednesday. Submit your gallery next Tuesday for next next week. Submit your next destination.

Optical character recognition (OCR) drives the conversion of typed, handwritten, or printed symbols into machine-encoded text. However, the OCR process brings the need to eliminate possible errors, while extracting only valuable data from ever-growing amount of it. This blog post highlights how employing the one-shot attention mechanism for token extraction in Keras using TensorFlow as a back end can help out.