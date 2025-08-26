283 reads

OpenServ Names Joey Kheireddine Head Of Blockchain, Joining From Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)

by
byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

August 26th, 2025
featured image - OpenServ Names Joey Kheireddine Head Of Blockchain, Joining From Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    Speed
    Voice
Chainwire
    byChainwire@chainwire

    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

    Story's Credibility
    Press Release
← Previous

Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 In Presale Funding

Up Next →

NE-YO Partners With Neura To Transform Entertainment With Emotional AI

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

Read my storiesAbout @chainwire

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#web3#eliza-labs#chainwire#press-release#eliza-labs-announcement#blockchain-development#ai#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories