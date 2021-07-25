OpenAI's New Code Generator: GitHub Copilot (and Codex)

You’ve probably heard of the recent Copilot tool by GitHub, which generates code for you. You can see this tool as an auto-complete++ for code. You give it the name of a function along with some additional info, and it generates the code for you quite accurately! But it won’t just autocomplete your function.

Rather, it will try to understand what you are trying to do to generate it. It is also able to generate much bigger and more complete functions than classical autocomplete tools. This is because it uses a similar model as GPT-3, an extremely powerful natural language model that you most certainly know.



But if you try to generate code with the primary GPT-3 model from the OpenAI’s API, it won’t work. In fact, in their new paper released for GitHub copilot, OpenAI tested GPT-3 without any further training on code, and it solved exactly 0 Python code-writing problems. So how did they took such a powerful language generation model that is completely useless for code generation and transformed it to fit this new task of generating code? Watch the video to learn more!

References:

►Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/github-copilot/

►My Newsletter (A new AI application explained weekly to your emails!): https://www.louisbouchard.ai/newsletter/

►GitHub Copilot: https://copilot.github.com/

►Codex/copilot paper: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2107.03374.pdf

►Yannic’s video about GitHub Copilot: https://youtu.be/TrLrBL1U8z0

