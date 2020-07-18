Open Custom Dashboard Menu Item using WP Hooks

Sometimes we want to show menu item content in a separate tab for various purposes.

In this tutorial, we will discuss the process of opening a custom menu item in new tab from popular multivendor marketplace Dokan's vendor dashboard. If you are wondering how can you generate a new menu item in the vendor dashboard, you can find the details here

So we take a look at this bit of the code:

add_filter( 'dokan_get_dashboard_nav' , 'dokan_add_help_menu' ); function dokan_add_help_menu ( $urls ) { $urls[ 'help' ] = array ( 'title' => __( 'Help' , 'dokan' ), 'icon' => '<i class="fa fa-user"></i>' , 'url' => dokan_get_navigation_url( 'help' ), 'pos' => 51 ); return $urls; }

add_filter( 'dokan_get_dashboard_nav' , 'dokan_add_help_menu' ); function dokan_add_help_menu ( $urls ) { $urls[ 'help' ] = array( 'title' => __( 'Contact' , 'dokan' ), 'icon' => '<i class="fa fa-user"></i>' , 'url' => dokan_get_navigation_url( 'help' ), 'pos' => 51 ); return $urls; }

dokan_get_navigation_url() as the value of the key url . Say we want to navigate through wedevs.com instead of a page inside the vendor dashboard. We have to removeas the value of the key

url here like this: So we change the value of the keyhere like this:

add_filter( 'dokan_get_dashboard_nav' , 'dokan_add_help_menu' ); function dokan_add_help_menu ( $urls ) { $urls[ 'help' ] = array( 'title' => __( 'Help' , 'dokan' ), 'icon' => '<i class="fa fa-user"></i>' , 'url' => 'https://wedevs.com' , 'pos' => 51 ); return $urls; }

Paste the above code in your child theme's functions.php file and then try to visit the vendor dashboard. It should show you the menu item with title Help. Now if you click on the item, it will redirect you to weDevs.com site.

Our next step is to open the link in a new tab. Here we will require a bit of custom JS , because Dokan doesn't allow you to add values for target attribute in tag.

wp_enqueue_scripts hook to do that. For adding custom JS in your page we need to add the following block of code in your child theme's functions.php file. We have to usehook to do that.

add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts' , 'enqueue_custom_js' ); function enqueue_custom_js ( ) { wp_enqueue_script( 'custom' , get_stylesheet_directory_uri(). '/scripts/custom.js' , array(), false , true ); }

/script/custom.js so we have to build this directory. In order to build the directory, please navigate through wp-content/themes/child theme folder. Inside the child theme folder, create a folder named script and inside the script folder, create a file named custom.js. Here, you can see we have usedso we have to build this directory. In order to build the directory, please navigate through wp-content/themes/child theme folder. Inside the child theme folder, create a folder named script and inside the script folder, create a file named custom.js.

Now, inside the custom.js file, add the following block of code:

( function ( ) { var link = document .getElementsByClassName( 'help' )[ 0 ]; link.addEventListener( 'click' , (e) => { e.preventDefault(); var url = e.target.getAttribute( 'href' ); window .open(url, '_blank' ); }) })();

Done!

Now visit the vendor dashboard and click on the 'help' menu item. Click on the item. You will see it opens in a new tab.

Feel free to let us know if it helps! You can follow me on GitHub and on Twitter

