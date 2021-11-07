Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Online Identity Theft: Learn How To Combat It by@anjalisharmaca15

Online Identity Theft: Learn How To Combat It

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Identity can be physical or virtual, which means a person has a unique figure both in real life and on the web. Virtual identity theft occurs when a person steals names, account numbers, addresses, social security numbers, accounts, passwords and more, in order to take advantage of them and use them to his or her advantage. This is a criminal offence punishable by law in any country and can be severely punished. There are a number of ways to combat identity theft on the internet, including using a VPN and incognito browsing.
image
Anjali Sharma Hacker Noon profile picture

@anjalisharmaca15
Anjali Sharma

My name is Anjali Sharma, I have more than 5 years of working experience in the blogger Profile.

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
From Blogging to Starting a Digital Marketing Agency: Interview with Umer Idrisi by @anjalisharmaca15
#digital-marketing
Secure the Distance: How to Protect the Personal Data of Students Enrolled in Online Education by @strateh76
#personal-data
On the Edge of a New Year: IT Predictions for 2022 by @mignonette-garnier
#it
Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs by @joshhorowitz
#cyber
The Best Way to Protect Your Data: Continuous Security Validation by @oyetoke-toby
#security
"Hackers Need To Get Lucky Only Once" - Excerpts on Fighting Crypto Hacks, Theft and Fraud by @qinen
#crypto

Tags

#online-identity-theft#online-identity#learn-how-to-combat#security#privacy#cyber-security#information-security#digital-identity
Join Hacker Noon loading