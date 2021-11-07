Online Identity Theft: Learn How To Combat It

Identity can be physical or virtual, which means a person has a unique figure both in real life and on the web. Virtual identity theft occurs when a person steals names, account numbers, addresses, social security numbers, accounts, passwords and more, in order to take advantage of them and use them to his or her advantage. This is a criminal offence punishable by law in any country and can be severely punished. There are a number of ways to combat identity theft on the internet, including using a VPN and incognito browsing.