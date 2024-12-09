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One Off to One Data Platform: Designing Data Platforms with Scalable Intent [Part 2]

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byjarrid.xyz@luluc

Actionable Data Security

December 9th, 2024
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Actionable Data Security

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data-science#data-engineering#platform-engineering#software-architecture#hackernoon-top-story#designing-data-platforms#data-platforms#scalable-intent#design-data-platforms

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