Once Upon a Time in Javascript: The const Keyword

1,127 reads

@ the_rock Sasha Software Developer from monday to friday (Healthcare sector), Game Developer in free time

const keyword was first introduced in javascript as part of ECMAScript 6 standard back in 2015. It probably the most popular way of declaring a variable in javascript, but how was javascript before them? keyword was first introduced in javascript as part of ECMAScript 6 standard back in 2015. It probably the most popular way of declaring a variable in javascript, but how was javascript before them?

const keyword in javascript before ES6. Hi rocks, Sasha here. Today we gonna see some alternatives tokeyword in javascript before ES6.

const

const was introduced in 2015 as part of the ES6 standard. const value is let but is used to define a constant value (obv). As mentioned above,was introduced in 2015 as part of the ES6 standard. const value is block-scoped likebut is used to define a constant value (obv).

Mutability

any const object can change its properties , such as any const array can change its data . Let me show you some examples: The fact that it is constant doesn't mean it is immutable. It's a common misconception, but, such as. Let me show you some examples:

//const object example //declare a const object with id and msg const a = { id : 5 , msg : "Hello!" } //change property of constant object a.msg = "Hi!" ; //c changes it's value //reasign constant object a = { msg : "new object!" }; //TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.

//const array example //declare const array const arr = [ "Hello" , "Constant" ]; //push new element to array arr.push( "works" ); //push new element - ok //change first element in array arr[ 0 ] = "Hi!" ; //change first element - ok //reasign to new array arr = [ "New" , "Array" ]; //change reference - TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.

//primitive const value //declare consatnt string const message = "Constant string" ; message = "New constant string" ; //change value - TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.

const creates an immutable pointer to a value, but a value its self remains mutable. If you want to create a completely immutable value you should use To sum up:creates an immutable pointer to a value, but a value its self remains mutable. If you want to create a completely immutable value you should use Object.freeze()

const before ES6

You don't . Yeah. It was a good practice to declare a variable using an ALL_CAPS writing so that everyone knows it shouldn't be changed. Another way was to create a "repository" using So, how do you declare a constant value using standards previous to ES6?. Yeah. It was a good practice to declare a variable using anwriting so that everyone knows it shouldn't be changed. Another way was to create a "repository" using "immediately-invoked function expressions" (IIFE) . All the data declared inside IIFE are not visible neither changeable outside its scope. So you had to do something like this:

//declare constant values names var ONE = "ONE" ; var TWO = "TWO" ; //create a repositpory for them var ConstValues = ( function ( ) { //(function(){})() creates a scoped function. //only get method is visible from outside, so no one can //change data var data = {}; //create two constant values data[ONE] = "uno" ; data[TWO] = "due" ; //everything inside return will be visible outside return { get : function ( name ) { return data[name]; } }; })(); //get constant value var two = ConstValues.get(TWO); //due //change constant value ConstValues.data[TWO] = "dos" ; //TypeError: Cannot set property 'TWO' of undefined //ConstValue.data is not visible here! (so you cannot change its properties)

Charming, yeah.

You can also use functions that always return the same value:

//declare constant values as function function CONST_VALUE ( ) { return "constant_value" ; } CONST_VALUE(); //"constant_value" //function to create a function that returns a constant value function constant ( value ) { return function ( ) { return value; } } var a = constant( 5 ); a(); //5

Conclusion

There were hard times for javascript developers.

const and some curious ways of creating "constant" values once upon a time in javascript. In this article, we've learned the basics ofand some curious ways of creating "constant" values once upon a time in javascript.

P.S.

const each time the value won’t be reassigned, it makes easier to read the code and prevents some bugs and side effects. You should always useeach time the value won’t be reassigned, it makes easier to read the code and prevents some bugs and side effects.

Tags