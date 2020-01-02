Once Upon a Time in Javascript: The const Keyword

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
const keyword was first introduced in javascript as part of ECMAScript 6 standard back in 2015. It probably the most popular way of declaring a variable in javascript, but how was javascript before them?
const
keyword in javascript before ES6.
const
was introduced in 2015 as part of the ES6 standard. const value is block-scoped like
const
but is used to define a constant value (obv).
let
, such as
any const object can change its properties
. Let me show you some examples:
any const array can change its data
//const object example
//declare a const object with id and msg
const a = {
id: 5,
msg: "Hello!"
}
//change property of constant object
a.msg = "Hi!";//c changes it's value
//reasign constant object
a = { msg: "new object!" };//TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.
//const array example
//declare const array
const arr = [ "Hello", "Constant" ];
//push new element to array
arr.push("works"); //push new element - ok
//change first element in array
arr[0] = "Hi!"; //change first element - ok
//reasign to new array
arr = [ "New", "Array" ]; //change reference - TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.
//primitive const value
//declare consatnt string
const message = "Constant string";
message = "New constant string";//change value - TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.
creates an immutable pointer to a value, but a value its self remains mutable. If you want to create a completely immutable value you should use Object.freeze().
const
. Yeah. It was a good practice to declare a variable using an
You don't
writing so that everyone knows it shouldn't be changed. Another way was to create a "repository" using "immediately-invoked function expressions" (IIFE). All the data declared inside IIFE are not visible neither changeable outside its scope. So you had to do something like this:
ALL_CAPS
//declare constant values names
var ONE = "ONE";
var TWO = "TWO";
//create a repositpory for them
var ConstValues = (function() {
//(function(){})() creates a scoped function.
//only get method is visible from outside, so no one can
//change data
var data = {};
//create two constant values
data[ONE] = "uno";
data[TWO] = "due";
//everything inside return will be visible outside
return {
get: function(name) { return data[name]; }
};
})();
//get constant value
var two = ConstValues.get(TWO);//due
//change constant value
ConstValues.data[TWO] = "dos";//TypeError: Cannot set property 'TWO' of undefined
//ConstValue.data is not visible here! (so you cannot change its properties)
//declare constant values as function
function CONST_VALUE(){
return "constant_value";
}
CONST_VALUE();//"constant_value"
//function to create a function that returns a constant value
function constant(value){
return function(){
return value;
}
}
var a = constant(5);
a();//5
and some curious ways of creating "constant" values once upon a time in javascript.
const
each time the value won't be reassigned, it makes easier to read the code and prevents some bugs and side effects.
const