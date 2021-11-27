Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

On The Way From Sequence to RandomAccessCollection in Swift by@pplotnikov

On The Way From Sequence to RandomAccessCollection in Swift

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Swift developers used features from the ***Sequence*** family of protocols. We will look at the implementation of the function **suffix** in collections in terms of the evolution of computational complexity from the basic protocol **Sequence** to the **RandomAccessCollection** protocol. Each new protocol in the protocol hierarchy announces new basic capabilities. They allow you to implement new default functions in protocol extension and optimize existing ones declared in inherited protocols.
image
Pavel Plotnikov Hacker Noon profile picture

@pplotnikov
Pavel Plotnikov

Senior iOS Software Engineer at BestDoctor

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#swift#swiftprogramming#time-complexity#algorithms#ios#mobile-app-development#on-the-way-from-sequence#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading