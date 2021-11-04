Search icon
On the Love of Problem Solving & Programming: Noonies Nominee Sukhpinder Singh  by@ssukhpinder

On the Love of Problem Solving & Programming: Noonies Nominee Sukhpinder Singh

Sukhpinder Singh has been nominated in the 2021 Noonie Awards. Singh says he loves programming and solving real-life problems. He believes C# and Microsoft technologies are the most exciting technology of the present . "Invest in yourself first. Read every moment you are free. After you read, take action and apply the knowledge and then invest in the knowledge"
Sukhpinder Singh Hacker Noon profile picture

@ssukhpinder
Sukhpinder Singh

I'm Sukhpinder Singh, a passionate self-taught .Net developer from India.

