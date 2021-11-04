On the Love of Problem Solving & Programming: Noonies Nominee Sukhpinder Singh
Sukhpinder Singh has been nominated in the 2021 Noonie Awards. Singh says he loves programming and solving real-life problems. He believes C# and Microsoft technologies are the most exciting technology of the present .
"Invest in yourself first. Read every moment you are free. After you read, take action and apply the knowledge and then invest in the knowledge"
I'm Sukhpinder Singh, a passionate self-taught .Net developer from India.