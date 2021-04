Great question Anthony - how does “automated reasoning at the database level ” work? Can I control it or is it natively part of any query or a little of both?Grakn is capable of reasoning over data via pre-defined rules. Graql rules look for a given pattern in the dataset and when found, create the given queryable relation (only for the time being of the given transaction). Automated reasoning provided by rules is performed at query (run) time. Rules not only allow shortening and simplifying commonly-used queries but also enable knowledge discovery and implementation of business logic at the database level.Thanks to the reasoning facility, common patterns in the knowledge graph can be defined and associated with existing schema elements. The association happens by means of rules. This not only allows us to compress and simplify typical queries, but offers the ability to derive new non-trivial information by combining defined patterns.