On Investing In People Over Ideas or Apps with AI YouTuber Louis Bouchard

Louis is an AI YouTuber known as What’s AI, and a research scientist at designstripe. He has been nominated in the following categories: computer-vision, deep-learning and facebook. He is also nominated for the 'Data Science' and 'Game Development' categories. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on AI and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. Louis: "My goal is to demystify the AI “black box” for everyone and sensitize people about the risks of using it"