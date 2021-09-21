On Developing Career in Tech with Andrey Goncharov, Senior Software Engineer at Facebook

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's [Meet the Writer series of interviews with tech professionals. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background. Andrey G. is a senior software engineer at Facebook and pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. In his spare time, he enjoys boxing, weight lifting, hiking, snowboarding and snowboarding. If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, [you can do so here](https://app.hackernoon.com/new).