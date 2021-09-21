Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

On Developing Career in Tech with Andrey Goncharov, Senior Software Engineer at Facebook by@aigoncharov

On Developing Career in Tech with Andrey Goncharov, Senior Software Engineer at Facebook

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This story is a part of Hacker Noon's [Meet the Writer series of interviews with tech professionals. The series is intended for tech professionals contributing the most insightful Hacker Noon stories to share more about their writing habits, ideas, and professional background. Andrey G. is a senior software engineer at Facebook and pursuing a Master’s in Computer Science at Georgia Tech. In his spare time, he enjoys boxing, weight lifting, hiking, snowboarding and snowboarding. If you too would like to start contributing to Hacker Noon, [you can do so here](https://app.hackernoon.com/new).
image
Andrey Goncharov Hacker Noon profile picture

@aigoncharov
Andrey Goncharov

Senior SWE at Facebook. OMSCS student. Speaker. Writer. Love OSS. Founder of BeerJS Voronezh. PC at React Global Summit.

Andrey Goncharov Hacker Noon profile picture
by Andrey Goncharov @aigoncharov.Senior SWE at Facebook. OMSCS student. Speaker. Writer. Love OSS. Founder of BeerJS Voronezh. PC at React Global Summit.
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
My Developer Interview Experience at Lyft, Microsoft, Booking, Uber, JP Morgan, Amazon and Facebook by @aigoncharov
#career
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease by @parmeetsasija
#react
HackerNoon "About You" Page Tutorial by @linh
#hackernoon
Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon by @ellens
#hackernoon
Cracking the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam by @abhishekupd
#aws-certification

Tags

#meet-the-writer#hackernoon#facebook#faang#become-hacker-noon-contributor#typescript#tech-careers#careers-in-technology
Join Hacker Noon loading