Omnity Network's Fully Onchain Hub Announces Bitcoin Staking and Shared Security

Omnity's omnichain hub is built on the
Ordinal NFT and Runes asset standards have increased Bitcoin's potential as a general-purpose settlement layer, but these assets can bottleneck the Bitcoin network. Omnity says it has solved this problem without compromising security or decentralization. It is now expanding its scope to include Bitcoin staking and shared security to become the "Liquidity and Security Hub of the Bitcoin Ecosystem."
Omnity's novelty lies in its ability to achieve a user experience comparable to trust-based bridges without relying on off-chain witnesses or relayers due to its
Any end-user-facing, highly usable blockchain that deals with Bitcoin assets and needs to peg security to the Bitcoin Network could then be connected through Omnity. Armed with ICP's Chain Fusion, Omnity acts as the "bond" between the Bitcoin settlement layer and unlimited execution layers, ready to handle massive transactions because ICP is infinitely scalable.
Omnity's roadmap includes the launch of Bitcoin Staking in Q3 2024, followed by Bitcoin Shared Security in Q4 2024. Omnity's
"We hope that Bitcoin will be the settlement layer for the world economy because it is a common good. No one can control Bitcoin. It's an impartial and non-abusable settlement layer," said Louis Liu, Founder of Omnity. "Similarly, Omnity is an ‘unopinionated infrastructure.’ We don't care what type of blockchain it is. We care about what our users are willing to use. If it can bring some utility, entertainment, or profit to Bitcoin asset holders, Omnity will direct Bitcoin assets to that blockchain."
From a technical perspective, Omnity relies on ICP's Bitcoin integration to bring Bitcoin assets, BTC, or Runes to ICP. A dedicated subnet has made ICP an impartible part of the Bitcoin network.
However, connections to all other blockchains rely fully on the Omnity team's extensive experience with
Omnity can immediately support Tendermint-based, Substrate-based, and Polygon CDK-based blockchains, with plans to include OP stack-based L2s and others.