Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Ohio Blasts Meta for Prioritizing Financial Gain Over Young Users' Mental Health by@metaeatsbrains

    Ohio Blasts Meta for Prioritizing Financial Gain Over Young Users' Mental Health

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Ohio alleges that Meta knowingly engaged in unconscionable acts and practices, violating the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act (CSPA) under Ohio Rev. Code §1345.03. The lawsuit contends that Meta's decisions prioritized financial gain over young users' mental health, with each act constituting a separate violation. Ohio emphasizes that Meta persisted in such practices despite previous court decisions finding them to be CSPA violations. Legal consequences may follow as Ohio takes action against Meta's alleged unconscionable conduct.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Ohio Blasts Meta for Prioritizing Financial Gain Over Young Users' Mental Health
    Balancing a scale with a pile of money and a child via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-companies #united-states-v-meta
    Save the Kids From Meta HackerNoon profile picture

    @metaeatsbrains

    Save the Kids From Meta

    The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.

    Receive Stories from @metaeatsbrains

    react to story with heart
    Save the Kids From Meta HackerNoon profile picture
    by Save the Kids From Meta @metaeatsbrains.The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Meta Faces Multiple Violations in Minnesota's Unfair Practices Claim
    Published at Dec 05, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    Oregon's Legal Battle with Meta Intensifies: UTPA Violations Highlighted
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    How Meta Violated Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta in the Legal Crosshairs: Ohio Alleges Violations of Consumer Sales Practices Act
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    Article Thumbnail
    North Dakota Attorney General Targets Meta for Unlawful Practices
    Published at Dec 24, 2023 by metaeatsbrains #united-states-v-meta
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!