    Behind the Metrics: Meta's Safety Claims Challenged in Colorado Consumer Protection Suit

    Behind the Metrics: Meta's Safety Claims Challenged in Colorado Consumer Protection Suit

    Meta is under legal scrutiny in Colorado for allegedly misrepresenting the safety of its Social Media Platforms. The lawsuit contends that Meta, through deceptive acts, falsely promoted a standard of safety for young users, using misleading metrics. While claiming aggressive enforcement of community standards, Meta is accused of downplaying the actual prevalence of harmful content on its platforms. These actions are alleged violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

    featured image - Behind the Metrics: Meta's Safety Claims Challenged in Colorado Consumer Protection Suit
    Save the Kids From Meta HackerNoon profile picture

    Save the Kids From Meta

    The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.

    by Save the Kids From Meta @metaeatsbrains. The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.
