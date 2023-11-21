Behind the Metrics: Meta's Safety Claims Challenged in Colorado Consumer Protection Suit

Too Long; Didn't Read

Meta is under legal scrutiny in Colorado for allegedly misrepresenting the safety of its Social Media Platforms. The lawsuit contends that Meta, through deceptive acts, falsely promoted a standard of safety for young users, using misleading metrics. While claiming aggressive enforcement of community standards, Meta is accused of downplaying the actual prevalence of harmful content on its platforms. These actions are alleged violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.